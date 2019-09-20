The Destin Marlins took care of business this week on the volleyball court, posting a 2-1 victory on the road over the Baker Gators Wednesday and then whipping the Lewis Falcons in short order, 2-0, at home Thursday.

In the game with Lewis, it was a matter of the Marlins putting the serves where the Falcons were not.

“Our serves overpowered them,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce.

Destin won the first game 25-6 with two long rallies at the service line.

After swapping a couple of points with the Falcons, Destin’s Kiersten Martin stepped to the line and served up nine-consecutive points, four which were aces. Ava Smith and Jessica Pierce also hammered in a couple of shots.

Lewis got the ball momentarily on a missed serve by Destin, but the Marlins soon got it back. This time, Avery Spraggins stepped to the service line for Destin and made an eight-point run on the Falcons for a 23-3 game. Lewis broke the serve and got a couple of points, but then the Marlins picked up the two points needed for the win on a miss by the Falcons. Destin won 25-6.

In game two, Lewis managed to tie the game at 5-5, but that didn’t last long. Destin’s Kyla Buehner served up seven consecutive points before coach swapped her out with Ashley Bouck, who picked up a couple of points with help from a tap from Anna Kimball.

Lewis picked up one point on a Destin miss before the Marlins took the game back over. Martin stepped to the line and served up seven straight for a 22-6 game.

The Falcons picked up a couple of points before Destin finished off the game for a 25-10 win.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday, the Marlins traveled to Baker.

The first game was close with the Marlins pulling off a 25-23 win.

Destin lost in game two, 25-14, but bounced back in game three for a 15-13 win.

“We fell apart in the second game,” Pierce said. “But then in the third game we got it back together and turned it around. We had some long, long rallies … so we worked on scrambling for the ball so we weren’t letting the ball hit our side.”

Pierce noted that the Gators were a really good team.

“It was just a matter of who could last until the end. And our conditioning really came into play,” she said.

Up next for the 5-2 Destin Marlins is a road game next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Meigs Middle School in Shalimar.