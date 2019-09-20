LYNN HAVEN— Moments after her kill secured Mosley’s victory over Arnold, senior Emma Robertson circled up with her teammates and began jumping into the air as high as any of them.

It was a rather subdued celebration for a girl that had spent the majority of the night acting like she had front row seats to her favorite band.

It certainly had nothing on her celebration at the end of the third set when she threw her hands in the air like she was on a rollercoaster, crossed her arms in front of her chest, sort of like Wolverine, pumped her fist, and finally shook her fist in the direction of her teammates.

“For three years, she’s been waiting for this year,” Mosley coach Michelle Mask said. “So it’s kind of a gift for her, for us, for the whole team to see her get the playing time and do as well. It’s kind of a big deal. It’s something.”

Robertson finished the evening with a game-high 17 kills and a team-high 18 service points. She also finished with 19 digs, two blocks, and a pair of aces as Mosley defeated Arnold on Thursday night in four sets: 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-17.

Jolie Taylor finished with a game-high 33 digs and eight assists for the Dolphins (9-8) while teammate Jalei Jomalon recorded a game-high 39 assists, 16 digs, and 11 service points of her own.

Although Robertson has been a member of the varsity program since she was a freshman, most of her previous seasons were spent riding the bench for Mosley.

Because of that, Mask said Robertson’s celebrations weren’t so exuberant at the beginning of the season.

“She was my best cheerleader on the bench,” Mask said. “So we actually had to work on her because after she changed from the role of being on the bench to on the court she was so focused on internal that I said, ‘where was that person that used to be on the bench? I need that person on the court.’”

Mask actually had a similar conversation with the entire team. The girls simply weren’t celebrating enough on the court, so they started practicing.

“Because volleyball is such a mental game,” Mask said. “If you can get in the other team’s head, it gives you the advantage.”

Whether it got in the Marlins’ heads or not, Arnold (12-3) certainly failed to match Mosley’s energy on Thursday.

“We’re not good at building momentum and we’ve talked about that,” Arnold coach Madison Wichterman said. “So that’s something that we’re going to try to improve for the rest of the season.”

Mosley firmly seized momentum with its 25-11 victory in the second set, but the Dolphins almost lost set three despite holding a 23-17 lead at one point.

Reece Rhodes led the Marlins with 11 kills and added 10 digs. Darcy Hawes finished the evening with 18 digs and Kaylan Gunning recorded a team-high 36 assists.

After losing three times in six days, Arnold will return to action on Saturday at the Choctaw invitational in Crawfordville.

“Playing through adversity is really the only way that you’re going to improve,” Wichterman said. “I think that we’re going to take this and use it and use it as momentum to just move forward.”

Meanwhile, Mosley will seek to extend its winning streak to four matches on Tuesday night when the team travels to Leon.

“Our goal was always the second half of the season,” Mask said. “To prep for the end and now we’ve kind of rounded the corner to the end part of our season and that’s what we’re preparing for. And it’s good to know that all the tough teams that we’ve been playing to date has prepared us for tonight.”