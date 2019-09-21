BOURG – If Friday night’s game was any indication, the Terrebonne Tigers are ready for District 7-5A play.

The Tigers used a balanced offensive attack and a suffocating defense to roll to a 46-7 win over South Terrebonne in their final game before opening district play next week at home against Hahnville.

Terrebonne coach Gary Hill said the Tigers are heading in the right direction with district play around the corner.

"I think we are still in a learning phase with the some of our younger kids, while our older kids are getting back into the swing of things like we like them to be," Hill said. "The big tests are coming because it’s like a meat grinder in this district. We just have to be ready for each game in district play."

Terrebonne showed that its ready for district play after outgaining the Gators 406 total yards (230 rushing, 176 passing) to 203 total yards (39 rushing, 174 passing).

After turning over the ball on its opening possession, Terrebonne (2-1 overall) didn’t need many plays to take a quick 13-0 lead.

On the third play of their second possession, quarterback Ja’Khi Douglas executed a fake handoff and outran the South Terrebonne defense along the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown run. The Tigers scored again on the second play of the ensuing possession, as Jaylin Lucas ran into the end zone from 10 yards out for a 13-0 lead.

Douglas finished with 12 carries for 168 yards with a touchdown and passed for 105 yards and two scores, while Lucas had 46 yards rushing and a score and four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gators (2-1 overall) suffered a major setback on their ensuing possession when running back Colby Chelette was lost for the game with a shoulder injury. He sustained the injury in last week’s win over Berwick.

South Terrebonne coach Richard Curlin said Chelette was one of several key players battling lingering injuries this week.

"We held (Chelette) out of practice this week after he took a shot on the shoulder in last week’s game," Curlin said. "We had a few guys out, and when you play a team like Terrebonne, you have to be at full strength. That’s just the way it goes."

Chelette’s injury didn’t stop the Gators early as they marched down the field for a score. Christian Arceneaux connected with Peyton Parr on a 21-yard touchdown strike to cut the Tigers’ lead to 13-7.

South Terrebonne appeared to be in position to score again on its next possession after marching deep into Terrebonne territory. But facing a fourth-and-one at the Terrebonne 3, the Gators turned the ball over on a mishandled snap.

"That was a big turning point because it definitely would have helped if we had gotten that touchdown right there," Curlin said. "We just needed to come out and regroup after that turnover."

The Tigers capitalized on the turnover and used runs of 19 and 41 yards from Douglas to march 97 yards for another touchdown. Douglas and Lucas hooked up on a 21-yard touchdown pass to increase Terrebonne’s lead to 20-7 at halftime.

Hill said the fourth-down stop and then driving down the field for the touchdown was a turning point in the game.

"We gave up some yards that put them in scoring position, but we were able to get the stop and take advantage of it," Hill said. "It was big because we found a little rhythm on that drive and were able to get that score."

Terrebonne used a big third quarter to put the Gators away. Douglass and Lucas hooked up again on a 72-yard touchdown pass, while Doniver Harris added a 19-yard scoring run for a 34-7 lead. The Tigers closed out the third-quarter scoring on Ryan Williams’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Keith Robinson to increase the lead to 40-7.

South Terrebonne struggled offensively throughout the second half, as Terrebonne’s pass rush – led by Maason Smith’s two quarterback sacks – neutralized the Gators offensive attack.

The Tigers closed out the scoring late in the fourth quarter on Aniji Talley’s 2-yard touchdown run to make the final score 46-7.

Arceneaux led the Gators’ passing attack by completing 14-of-27 passes for 174 yards and a score. Parr was the top receiver for South Terrebonne with eight catches for 103 yards and a score.