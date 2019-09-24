Caddyshack Classic

The 34th annual Caddyshack Classic charity golf tournament benefiting Destin Harvest and Take-A-Kid-Fishing Day is set to tee off Oct. 3 at Emerald Bay Golf Course.

Registration will start at noon with a shotgun start to follow at 1 p.m.

Format is four-person team scramble. Entry fee for a four-man team is $500, which includes green fee, cart, lunch provided by Moe’s Original BBQ, beverages and libations donated by various local distributors.

Hole sponsorships are available for $150.

Awards will be at Emerald Bay Golf Club following tournament play.

For more information, call Jearl McCall at Emerald Bay, 837-5197 or Eddie Morgan at Harbor Docks, 837-2506.

Destin Rodeo Run

The 5K Destin Rodeo Run is scheduled to hit the roads at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 at Clement Taylor Park on Calhoun Avenue.

Entry fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Runners and walkers can register at Active.com or by contacting race director Kimmy Meyers at kimmymeyers@yahoo.com.

This run meanders through historic Destin neighborhoods and ends up back at the park on Calhoun.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Miss Destin Scholarship Fund and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The awards party will follow at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar.

Youth Open Volleyball

The Destin Community Center will host youth open volleyball every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Children ages 10-14 years old are welcome. Fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

For additional information, call 654-5184.

Youth Basketball League

The city of Destin will have a youth basketball league for ages 3-16 at the Destin Community Center.

Evaluations and drafts will begin Nov. 4 and go through Nov. 8. Practices will begin the week of Nov. 18 and games will be start Dec. 6.

Fees are $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Team sponsorships of $125 are needed. Registrations are being accepted at the community center now through Nov. 1.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Men’s 3 on 3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3 on 3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.