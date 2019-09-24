Beginning Oct. 1, area youth will have the chance to register for the 25th annual Take-A-Kid-Fishing Day slated for Nov. 3 hosted by Harbor Docks Charities.

For more than two decades, area children have had the chance to go fishing aboard 57 of Destin’s charter boats.

This year there are openings for 300 kids that do not often get the chance to fish in the Gulf of Mexico or Choctawhatchee Bay. Off duty policeman and firemen from Destin and Fort Walton Beach as well as other Harbor Docks Charities volunteers will be the chaperones on these professional charter boats.

Reservations for this free fishing trip are being accepted until the slots are filled. This is for youth ages 7 to 13 years old. To make a reservation or get additional information, call Harbor Docks at 837-2506 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask for Jackie or Becky. Pre-registration is required.

This year there will be two boarding times and youth will be assigned a time when the reservation is made. The first group of approximately 150 children will be signed in at 7 a.m. and the second group will be signed in at 8 a.m.

Youth will meet downstairs at Harbor Docks Restaurant for a breakfast of orange juice and donuts before boarding. The first group will begin boarding their boats at 7:30 a.m. and return at noon. The second wave will board at 8:30 a.m. and return at 1 p.m.

All children will receive a T-shirt, rod and reel as well as be treated to a family-style fish fry.

Teachers who are interested in volunteering or chaperoning should also contact Jackie or Becky at 837-2506 or fax 654-1851.