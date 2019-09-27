The hits just kept coming for the Destin Marlins as they worked their way past the Meigs Wildcats for a 2-0 victory in middle school volleyball action earlier this week in Shalimar.

“They weren’t blocking, so our hitters were just having a field day, hitting it wherever they wanted to,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce.

Destin seventh grader Elaine Wolford got in several of those hits, as well as Anna Kimball, Ava Smith and Blakely York.

In addition to hits, Destin’s servers were spot on.

“Our serves were pretty good,” Pierce said, noting they were getting a little top spin on the ball.

After the Marlins fell behind 7-1 in the first game, Destin went on a scoring spree with eighth grader Kyla Buehner serving up nine straight for a 10-7 lead.

The ball then went side out a couple of times with Destin picking up a couple of points here and there for a 14-11 game.

Destin’s Jessica Pierce stepped up to the line and served up three straight with Smith and Wolford each hammering home a point. Meigs finally won a volley for a point, but then Destin got it back on a slam from Wolford for an 18-12 game.

At that point, Destin’s Kiersten Martin served up six consecutive shots for a 24-12 advantage. Meigs broke the serve only to give it right back for a 25-13 win.

In game two, Destin took charge early on with Avery Spraggins picking up a couple of points at the service line and Wolford with a slam and Kimball a block. Meigs picked up a point on a miss by the Marlins, but Destin got it right back for a 4-2 game.

Buehner, who was having a big day at the line, served up 11 straight points for a 15-2 advantage.

“I was tossing it well I guess,” Buehner said. “I was just in the zone.”

After giving the Marlins a huge lead, coach pulled Buehner out and the Marlins lost the ball on a volley.

The serve went back and forth for a few points before Destin made one last run on the Wildcats for the win. Up by 10 points, the Marlins finished off the game with Spraggins at the line for four consecutive points and a 25-11 victory.

On Thursday, the Marlins traveled to Valparaiso and posted a 2-0 victory over the Lewis Falcons.

Getting the job done at the service line for the Marlins was Lauren Rice.

“She’s left handed and when she gets on a roll her serves are deadly,” Pierce said.

Wolford continued to hammer in some big hits in the match as well for Destin.

Up next for Destin is a 4:30 p.m. home game on Thursday against Baker.