With six schools participating, the Destin Marlins found themselves in the middle of the pack when it came to a cross country meet held in Walton County on Wednesday.

The Destin boys finished in third place, while the Lady Marlins came in fourth overall.

“The athletes ran well yesterday,” said Destin Coach Demetris Stevens on Thursday. “It was a stacked field with several of the fastest runners in the county in those races.

“We acquitted ourselves well, even though the finish isn’t what we wanted, many people really pushed themselves and set new season best and a couple of kids set a personal best time.”

The team to place first in the boy’s competition was Emerald Coast Middle School, followed by Ruckel of Niceville. Destin placed third with Pryor finishing fourth, Seaside Neighborhood School at fifth and host Walton Middle in sixth.

The first in for the Destin boys was Cason Larocque with a mark of 11:15. Larocque was second overall.

Second in for Destin and 11th overall was Connor Rising at 12:05. Dominic Witt was 19th overall with a 12:36 finish. Others rounding out the top five for Destin were Nelson Burke, 12:59; and Issac Holbrook, 13:24.

Leading the Lady Marlins was MJ Toth, who was 22nd overall, with a finish of 13:57. Second Marlin across the line was Kaeden Stilla, who was 23rd overall at 13:58. Chloe Lambrou was third at 14:35; Marianna Gunter, fourth, 15:11; and Caidy Wilson, fifth, 15:36.

Up next for the Destin runners is a 4:30 p.m. meet at home next Wednesday.