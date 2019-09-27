The Destin Marlins scored five of seven possessions to post a 33-8 victory over the Baker Gators in middle school football action Thursday night in Baker.

“Baker is a good team and to come up here and beat them here is a really good win for us,” said Destin Coach Mark Hinterthan.

After stopping Baker on their first possession, the Marlins took over on their own 39-yard line and scored in five plays. Jared Cutts rushed for 13 yards, then Harrison Orr completed at 9-yard pass to Christian Harnish. After Orr picked up 1 yard on the ground, Maddax Fayard broke loose around the left end for a 38-yard scamper to the end zone. Rudy Arick kicked in the point after and Destin led 7-0.

On Baker’s next possession, the Gators picked up one first down before turning it over on downs.

Destin started from its own 23-yard line this time and scored in seven plays. Orr put the ball in the air for a 6-yard completion to Harnish, a 2-yarder to Fayard and then a 7-yarder to Cutts. With the ball past midfield, Orr called his own number and ran it up the middle, almost untouched, for a 46-yard strike. The point after kick went wide left.

On the ensuing kickoff, Baker muffed the ball and Destin’s Ryder Matekovich pounced on it.

The Marlins however, failed to capitalize on the turnover. Destin made two first downs before Orr was picked off when a pass was tipped.

Taking over the ball with 1:25 left to play in the first half, Baker was on the move when they ran out of time. Destin led 13-0 at the break.

To start the second half, Destin came out strong scoring in two plays. Harnish had a catch for a gain of 27 yards, and then Orr burst up the middle for a 40-yard dash to the end zone. Arick’s kick was good and Destin led 20-0.

Baker finally got on the board midway of the third quarter on an 11-yard run. The 2-point conversion following was good.

Destin came right back in short order. Starting from the 50-yard line, Destin Fayard picked up 16 yards on the ground and then Cutts picked up 3 yards. Orr rushed for 15 and then Orr hit Fayard on a route for a 16-yard TD strike. Arick was good for the PAT and a 27-8 game.

Destin had the ball two more times, failing to score on the first. However, on the second, Cutts scored on a 20-yard run with 15 seconds left on the clock. Arick kicked in the point after for the 33-8 victory.

For the game, Destin rolled up 321 yards total offense, with 245 coming on the ground. Orr carried the ball 10 times for 135 yards and two TDs, while Cutts had seven carries for 56 yards and one touchdown, and Fayard two carries for 54 yards and one TD.

Orr completed seven of 12 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown. Harnish had three catches for 42 yards and Fayard, three for 27 yards.

Baker had 101 yards on the ground and 25 through the air.

Up next for Destin is a 6:30 p.m. home game Thursday against the Freeport Middle School Bulldogs.