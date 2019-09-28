PANAMA CITY — North Bay Haven was hoping that Friday night’s matchup with Northview at Tommy Oliver Stadium would see the program’s first two-game winning streak since the 2017 season.

The Chiefs (3-2) had other ideas, however, dealing the Buccaneers (2-3) a 36-25 defeat and thwarting their latest attempt to get over .500 for the season.

Northview had 345 yards on the ground and 408 overall, overcoming four turnovers that led directly to three North Bay Haven touchdowns.

The Buccaneers lost despite winning the turnover battle 4-1, though that’s a bit misleading when considering that the Chiefs got two extra possessions on high pooch kicks that North Bay Haven couldn’t corral.

For Buccaneers coach Andy Siegal, that was pretty much the story of the game.

"Special teams was the difference," he said. "Our kicker went out (on an injury early in the second half), so we could no longer kick field goals or extra points and they did a great job special teams-wise."

On top of the two recovered pooch kicks, the Chiefs got a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown by Aunterio Minor.

That touchdown came right after a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown by Declan Houchins that briefly put North Bay Haven in the lead 19-16 one play into the second half.

There were four lead changes in the third quarter alone, with Trent Peebles’ 3-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the third putting the Chiefs ahead for good at 29-25.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Northview fullback Trent Peebles

The 215-pound senior got stronger as the game went on, rushing for 135 yards on 12 carries in the second half alone.

He totaled 189 yards on 22 attempts with two touchdowns for the game.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

11.2

That’s the number of yards per rushing attempt that Northview averaged in the second half. The Chiefs had 121 yards on 20 rushes at the halftime break, but they ripped off 224 yards on the ground on 20 attempts in the final 24 minutes of action.

By contrast, the Buccaneers had 180 yards on 41 rushes for the entire game, led by Cam Gant’s 126 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

QUOTABLE

"We told (the players) that this is a tough football game and it was gonna be a battle. We just have to get the guys ready to play again next week. That’s all."

– North Bay Haven coach Andy Siegal on bouncing back from the loss.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 29-25 early in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers marched from their own 19-yard line to the 17 of the Chiefs.

A bobbled snap by Moore led to a 10-yard loss to put NBH behind the sticks, and the drive stalled on downs at the Northview 10-yard line.

The Chiefs then drove 90 yards on just five plays, with a 40-yard run by Minor setting up a 10-yard touchdown run by Peebles to extend the lead to 11 with 5:43 remaining.

UP NEXT

The Buccaneers are back on the road next Friday to take on Maclay, while the Chiefs are home for Walton.