FORT WALTON BEACH — With homecoming already scheduled for Friday night’s District 1-5A contest against West Florida, there was already a big party planned for Joe Etheredge Stadium.

The Choctaw Indians and coach Greg Thomas just gave them another reason to celebrate.

The Indians (3-3, 2-0) used a quick start in the first half to catapult coach Thomas to the top of the career wins list at Choctaw with a 44-28 victory over the Jaguars Friday night.

The win moved the Indians to 2-0 on the year in district play and gave Thomas 72 career wins at Choctaw, leaving him standing alone atop the record book. He entered Friday night’s game tied with Lionel Fayard with 71 career victories.

He achieved that feat on the road against Pensacola High two weeks ago. Friday night, he was at home, in front of a packed house to relish the moment.

“I didn’t even think about it until coach just brought that up,” Thomas said. “I’ve had some great coaches and great players and it’s just another game. I’m just worried about these district games right now. We were fortunate enough to win and I’m real happy for our team tonight. We’ve been up and down a bit and we played really well tonight.”

The ever-humble Thomas said he didn’t bring any extra attention to the feat this week, and said the Indians just approached the game focusing on the significance of it being a district contest.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know about it until my wife told me she saw something about Facebook about it,” Thomas said. “I don’t pay attention to any of that stuff. Hopefully if we keep playing the way we played tonight and we compete, that’s all we can ask.”

Choctaw jumped out to a quick lead in the contest with a 9-yard TD pass from Ezra McKenna to D.T. Grant and never looked back, getting a scoop-and-score fumble by Jimmy Hart and two more McKenna TD passes sandwiched around a McKenna TD run to take a commanding 30-6 halftime lead.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 31

Choctaw held a 37-6 lead going into the fourth quarter, before West Florida mounted a little bit of a rally to make the final score respectable.

But through the first three quarters, Choctaw held a high-powered West Florida offense to only one touchdown, that coming on a long bomb on the Jaguars’ second possession of the contest.

West Florida did finish the game with 483 yards of total offense, but nearly half of that total (226 yards) came in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Ezra McKenna, Choctaw QB

Arguably, this could have gone to tailback Kybert McGlothin as well, as the speedster torched West Florida for 120 yards on 11 carries. But it was McKenna who did all the damage on the scoreboard, completing 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried it six times for 14 yards and a score.

“Ezra does a great job,” Thomas said. “We did a better job of protecting him tonight and I think that’s key. Ezra’s a consistent player. He’s been playing well every game this year.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jimmy Hart, Choctaw DB

As was the case in the win over Pensacola High, it was the Choctaw defense which provided the big spark Friday night as Hart picked up a West Florida in stride and went 67 yards for the touchdown to give the Indians a 24-6 lead at the time.

“That was a really big play at the time,” Thomas said. “They had a little life there and Jimmy made a great play on the ball and came up with a big play when it was needed most.”

QUOTABLE

“We’re excited about being 2-0 in the district,” Thomas said. “We have two tough opponents left and we’re just going to enjoy this one and worry about that after the bye week.”

UP NEXT

The Indians will enjoy their bye week this coming Friday before getting back to the grind in District 1-5A play with a road trip to Panama City Arnold on Oct. 11.

FROM THE SIDELINE

The Indians’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time as the team has a chance to circle the wagons and heal up a little.

Already banged up from the rigorous start to the season, the Indians lost another starter in the second half Friday when Hart went down with an undisclosed injury.

It didn’t seem serious, though, as Hart spent the second half on the sideline with his pads still on.

“It’s good to go into an off week,” Thomas said. “We’re kind of banged up a little bit. Hopefully we can get some kids healthy and get ready for the last few games.”