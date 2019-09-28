SAND HILLS — Vernon continued to flex its muscles in Class 1A Friday night, demoralizing host Bozeman 54-14.

The Yellowjackets improved to 4-1, their lone setback against Class 7A Crestview to open the season. They have a forthcoming showdown with Graceville in five days, yet their focus seemed solely on the opponent across the line from them Friday, not the one up ahead.

Vernon’s K’wan Powell added to his lofty totals by rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. The heralded junior came in averaging 22 points per game, which was nearly a touchdown better than the Bucks’ entire roster.

Powell equaled that by halftime with scoring bursts of 55 and 65 yards, a 65-yard kickoff return, a conversion run, and two extra points.

Bozeman (3-3) had little time to get reacquainted with familiar surroundings following four consecutive road games. The Bucks trailed 21-0 with 3:15 left in the first quarter and the Yellowjackets opened a 48-7 bulge by halftime.

It was a running clock the entire second half after Vernon’s quick-strike brilliance had produced an avalanche of points on a mere 20 plays from scrimmage.

Quarterback Dyvion Bush tossed scoring passes of 32 yards to Marcell Randolph and 54 yards to Darrell Powell.

Tyler Watford returned an interception 30 yards to score, Wayne Potter went over from the 3, and Darrell Powell ran a reverse 13 yards to conclude the onslaught.

Bozeman scored on TD passes from Jordan Rosalis of 10 yards to Blake Embrick and 4 yards to Devin Embrick.

The Bucks opened in a two tight-end set but were unable to run the football effectively. Jaidon Dorsey had 41 yards on 13 carries to lead his team. Rosalis completed 9 of 16 attempts passing for 87 yards with one interception.

QUOTABLE

"They came out hot, they’re an incredibly talented team and our kids got shell-shocked a little bit. Some of our coaches, including Desmond Brown, had a great talk at halftime on how to finish and respect the game and our kids played their butts off and rebounded." – Bozeman head coach Jason Griffin.

"This team does a pretty good job of not doing that" looking ahead. Vernon head coach Gerald Tranquille.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

12-1

Entering Friday night, the combined records of Graceville (4-0), Vernon (3-1) and Sneads (5-0), who beginning on Sept. 20 comprised consecutive games for Bozeman during the middle of its regular season.

That followed an opening four-game schedule against Holmes County (1-4), Wewahitchka (2-3), Chipley (0-5), and Cottondale (1-4), who were a combined 4-16 entering Week 6.

After confronting Sneads on Oct. 4, the Bucks finish their regular season against Bay (1-4), Jay (1-3), and North Bay Haven (2-2), who were a combined 4-9 prior to Friday night.

TURNING POINT

If there was any doubt to the outcome, K’wan Powell erased it when he responded to Bozeman’s opening touchdown by returning the ensuing kickoff for a score. That turned the Bucks’ enthusiasm at pulling within 21-7 into anxiety at 28-7 with 1:01 still to play in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Bozeman completes its demanding midseason grind next week by hosting Sneads.

Vernon plays a key Region 1-1A contest when it travels to Graceville.

STATISTICS

Vernon 28 20 0 6 — 54

Bozeman 0 7 7 0 — 14

First quarter

VHS – Mc. Randolph 32 pass from Bush (Mc. Randolph pass from Bush).

VHS – K.Powell 55 run (pass failed)

VHS – Watford 30 interception return (K.Powell kick)

BHS – B.Embrick 10 pass from Rosalis (Luna kick)

VHS – K.Powell 65 kickoff return (K.Powell kick)

Second quarter

VHS – D.Powell 54 pass from Bush (kick failed)

VHS – K.Powell 65 run (K.Powell run)

VHS – Potter 3 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

BHS – D.Embrick 4 pass from Rosalis (Luna kick)

Fourth quarter

VHS – D.Powell 13 run (run failed)

First downs: Vernon 11, Bozeman 8.

Rushing – Vernon 20-240: K.Powell 10-177, Bush 6-41 D.Powell 1-13, Potter 3-9. Bozeman 21-46: Dorsey 13-41, Bell 3-14, McDonald 1-4, Rosalis 4-(-13).

Passing – Vernon: Bush 4-7-1-114. Bozeman: Rosalis 9-16-1-87.

Receiving – Vernon: D.Powell 2-79, Mc. Randolph 1-32, Brown 1-3. Bozeman: B.Embrick 3-26, D.Embrick 3-4, Sato 2-11, Bell 1-46.

Total yards: Vernon 354, Bozeman 133.

Fumbles: Vernon 0, Bozeman 1-0.

Punts: Vernon 0, Bozeman 5-23.

Penalties: Vernon 11-76, Bozeman 2-19.