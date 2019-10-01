Michael Haynes knocked in six runs to lead Prime’d in a 25-15 victory over HarborWalk Marina in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Haynes blasted two out of the park and two singles for the six RBIs.

The first couple of innings were close with HarborWalk up 11-7 at the end of two.

In the bottom of the third, Prime’d pulled ahead with seven runs for a 14-11 game.

In the fourth, HarborWalk put up two runs and Prime’d answered with one.

In the fifth inning, Prime’d exploded for the 10-run limit to put the game away as time ran out.

Tyler Stahlhut doubled and hit three singles for five RBIs for Prime’d. Taylor Fought slapped a home run and three singles for an RBI.

Chris Poole led HarborWalk with two homers and two singles for four RBIs. Brian Martinez doubled and hit two singles; Jason Jamison hit three singles; and Angie Williams connected for two singles.

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 16, Ace in the Hole 13

At the end of two innings, Chiropractic led 8-6 and then put up three more in the third for an 11-6 game.

Chiropractic picked up three more in the fifth and two in the sixth for the win.

Mike Henry doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs for Chiropractic. Teresa Imdieke hit two singles for four RBIs, and Don Edwards tripled, doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Andy Collins led Ace with a triple, double and a single for three RBIs. Nikki Stewart hit three singles, while Jason Little hammered out three doubles and a single for two RBIs.

Prime’d 25, Kona Brew Crew 12

After a close first inning, Prime’d exploded for the 10-run limit and a 16-8 lead over Kona.

In the third, Kona scored one and Prime’d answered with six. Kona scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth with Prime’d taking the win in five.

Michael Haynes belted a home run, two doubles and a single for two RBIs for Prime’d. Taylor Fought clobbered two homers and a triple for six RBIs. Jen Phillips hit two singles, and Christina Ramirez doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs.

Michael Ogden slapped one over the fence, a triple and a single for three RBIs for Kona. Cody Knowles hit two doubles and a single for two RBIs, and Paige Ogden hit two singles for an RBI.

Bradley Textile Industrial 16, Philip Cryar Marine Works 3

Bradley jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first and then managed to put the game away in five innings.

Donnie Montry knocked in six runs on two homers and a double for Bradley. Cody Maddox hit two doubles for an RBI and Kristen Myers doubled for two RBIs.

Sam Senor doubled and singled for Marine Works. Carrie Curry and Danny Owens each singled.