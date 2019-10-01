With time running out, Stanley Security held on for a 21-20 win over My Pho King Dumplings in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

At the end of the sixth inning, Stanley was up 21-13. In the top of the seventh, Stanley failed to score. In the bottom half, Dumplings got a little rally going but came up short.

Top batters for Stanley were Anthony Bartelo with two home runs and five RBIs and Casey Teteman and Jimmy Huckabee with four RBIs each.

Justin Caddock slapped a home run and brought in four RBIs for Dumplings. Frank Kaesser knocked in four RBIs and Mike Incman brought in three RBIs.

Tripshock 33, Advanced Concrete Supply 22

Tyler Greenfield led Tripshock with a home run and five RBIs. Joey Bianco knocked in five RBIs and Mike Lunsford, three.

Will Basch hit the ball to knock in four RBIs for Concrete. Logan Gaitheir and Jeremy Mains each knocked in three RBIs.

Fender Collisions 15, Regatta Bay 10

Fender led 8-1 at the end of three innings. Fender picked up seven more runs in the fifth.

Regatta had its biggest inning in the fourth with five runs.

No top batters were listed.

Team Boggy 25, Ocean’s Church 14

Boggy started strong, scoring the 10-run limit in the second inning. They went on to score six in the fourth and eight in the fifth for a five-inning game.

No top batters were listed.