FREEPORT — When the dust settles Friday night in Freeport, one team — Baker or the Bulldogs — will be perfect no more.

Now, who among you thought that sentence would be written when teams reported to camp in August?

Hosting the 7 p.m. game, Freeport (6-0 overall) enters as the surprise team of the year, eclipsing its predicted five-win threshold in just five games.

The Bulldogs opened the year with 42-36 overtime victory against Maclay, which finished with 10 wins in 2018, and never looked back, vanquishing the likes of Holmes County, Walton and Chipley among others in the ensuing weeks.

“Coach Arntz and his staff’s done a great job,” Baker coach Matt Brunson said. “Any time you string six wins together, you’ve definitely got some momentum, and they’ve got it pointed in the right direction.

“Playing at their place with the momentum that they have, we’re gonna have our hands full.”

Meanwhile on the opposite sideline, the Gators (5-0 overall) come to Freeport looking every bit the part of the perennial contender they have been for the past several years en route to four straight Final Four appearances and 34 straight regular season wins.

“That’s just a testament to their program from middle school on through,” Freeport coach Shaun Arntz said. “All the great coaching that they do and the way that their players take pride in ‘One player doesn’t make our program. Ever player collectively and combined makes our program.’

“Year in and year out, those are the things that every program strives for, and they’ve found the formula.”

This week, the Formula meets the Momentum and both are packing some serious offensive firepower.

Through six weeks, Freeport, ranked ninth in Class 1A by FloridaHSFootball.com, is averaging 34.3 points per game behind the unstoppable force that is Brandon Siples.

The senior running back has totaled 1,314 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns thus far, accounting for roughly 19 points per game. On the ground alone, he averages 9 yards per carry and 169 yards per game.

But Siples isn’t the Bulldogs' only weapon, Brunson saying Freeport’s arsenal has increased significantly since the two faced off in the opening round of the 1A playoffs this past November, the Gators winning 49-21.

Freeport quarterback Keane Neal has thrown for 537 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for another 209 yards and two scores.

And receiver Tabios Holmes has proven a reliable threat and compliment to Siples with eight catches for 153 yards and a score and another 155 yards on the ground.

“They’re playing with some confidence,” Brunson said. “I think he’s done a great job with his quarterback; Neal, he’ll get in the spread and make some good decisions and get running downhill with the ball. Then they’ll get in the Wing-T. He’s handling both offenses.

“Listen, they’re a bear to prepare for with as many looks as they give you.”

Arntz feels similarly about the Gators.

“It’s very, very hard to simulate the No. 2 team in the state, you know,” he said. “Your scout team guys do all they can do, but it’s pretty hard to make it look like Baker makes it look, and they make it look easy.”

Ranked second in Class 1A by FloridaHSFootball.com, Baker has not skipped a beat since losing 2,000-yard back Junior McLauglin to graduation, the Gator offense averaging 39.2 points per game.

Much of that is thanks to junior Joe Brunson. The coach’s kid has been dynamic as Baker’s new bell cow and as its starting linebacker, totaling 962 yards and seven touchdowns at an 8.7 yards-per-carry clip through five games on offense with 14 tackles and an interception on defense.

“Joe Brunson is one of the most impressive players in the whole area,” Arntz said. “Offensively, defensively, intellectually, physically, he’s just all-around a tremendous football player.”

And when Joe Brunson doesn’t get the ball, Baker, too, has weapons to spare. Senior Jackson Adams has averaged 16.3 yards per carry this season en route to 228 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Crowson, not asked to throw often, has completed 68.8% of his passes for 190 yards and four passing touchdowns with three touchdowns on the ground.

As a team, the Gators have racked up 1,765 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.

“The good thing is we played a similar scheme last week (at Chipley), so we got two weeks of preparation for it,” Arntz said. “We’re just gonna tell our guys, ‘Don’t worry about anybody in the other color jersey. Just do what you’re supposed to do, the assignments you’re supposed to fill.’

“We’re not gonna worry anything about them or their ranking or their win streak, any of that kind of stuff because none of that matters if you don’t do your job.”

Said Brunson: “I think our coaching staff’s done a great job. We got a great plan, but we’ll definitely have our hands full.”