The high school football season continues with several important district showdowns this week.

In District 7-5A, Hahnville will travel to play Thibodaux in a battle of two 5-0 teams.

In District 8-4A, Assumption will hit the road to take on South Terrebonne for a showdown in the first week of district play.

In District 9-3A, E.D. White Catholic will host Donaldsonville in a district opener, while St. James will host longtime parish rival Lutcher in Vacherie.

Here is this week’s prep football report:

WEEK 5 SCORES

Thibodaux 35, Terrebonne 28

Destrehan 40, H.L. Bourgeois 14

Central Lafourche 55, Ellender 27

St. James 35, Assumption 7

South Terrebonne 14, E.D. White Catholic 6

Vandebilt Catholic 21, Welsh 7

Belle Chasse 21, South Lafourche 6

Covenant Christian Academy 27, St. John 0

Loreauville 53, Houma Christian School 0

WEEK 6 GAMES

THURSDAY

Jeanerette at Houma Christian, 7 p.m.

Ellender at Morgan City, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Assumption at South Terrebonne, 7 p.m. (Radio: 97.7-FM)

South Lafourche at Vandebilt Catholic, 7 p.m. (Radio: 100.3-FM)

Hahnville at Thibodaux, 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Destrehan at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

Lutcher at St. James, 7 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Donaldsonville at E.D. White Catholic, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist, 7 p.m.

COURIER/DAILY COMET SIX PACK

St. James Thibodaux Central Lafourche Assumption Terrebonne South Terrebonne STARS OF THE WEEK

Thibodaux High player Maurquel Price caught two touchdown passes during a 35-28 win over Terrebonne High on Friday. He caught the game-winning 14-yard touchdown pass with 5:48 left in the game. Vandebilt Catholic player Gavin Daigle had 13 carries for 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns during 21-7 win over Welsh on Friday. He completed 11-of-22 passes for 138 passing yards and a touchdown. St. James player Chase Geason had five tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery during a 35-7 win over Assumption on Friday. Central Lafourche player Jansen Folse had four catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns (80, 37 and 9 yards) and also had a two-point conversion during a 55-27 win over Ellender. He also scored on a 75-yard kickoff return. South Terrebonne player Peyton Parr had six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown during a 14-6 win over E.D. White Catholic on Friday. His touchdown catch was a 60-yard reception. Covenant Christian Academy player Bobby Bland made plays on offense and defense during a 27-0 win over St. John on Friday. He helped CCA score four rushing touchdowns and graded out at 70 percent as an offensive lineman. He had three tackles behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of 30 yards, 1.5 sacks, a quarterback hurry, a forced fumble and two assisted tackles as a defensive lineman. BY THE NUMBERS

48.2 — Average points per game scored by Central Lafourche after five games this season.

12 — Total turnovers forced by St. James and Vandebilt Catholic’s defenses last week. Both the Wildcats and Terriers forced six turnovers each in their victories.

6.4 — Average amount of points that Thibodaux has won by in its first five games.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"We’ve played some tough, physical games so far, played teams with tremendous speed. Hopefully that will carry over into district. It’s a clean slate, 0-0. Everybody’s going to be ready to go and everybody’s playing for keeps," — Vandebilt Catholic head coach Lance Ledet after the Terriers’ 21-7 win over Welsh on Friday.