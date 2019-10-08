Logan Gaither belted two home runs to lead Advanced Concrete Supply in a 15-12 win over Emerald Coast Kayaks in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Gaither’s home runs were good for four RBIs. Jeremy Maines also knocked in four RBIs for Concrete and Taylor Shipley three.

Nic Reimer led Kayaks with two home runs and four RBIs. Amy Tyler was good for an RBI and Matt Reich knocked in three runs.

Team Boggy 22, Stanley Security 15

Dusty Guess led Team Boggy with five RBIs. Jimmy Wonsick knocked in four runs and Amber Hudson, two.

Anthony Bartolo slapped a home run for Stanley and brought in four runs. Jimmy Huckabee ripped a homer and was good for three RBIs. Nelson Campbell knocked in three RBIs.

My Pho King Dumplings 18, Ocean’s Church 2

At the end of three innings, Dumplings led 6-1. In the fourth, Dumplings picked up two more runs and then blew the game open in the fifth with the 10-run limit.

Mike Incman led Dumplings with two triples for an RBI. Frank Kaesser tripled.

Tripshock 17, Fender Collision 9

Tripshock led 8-4 at the end of two innings. In the third, Tripshock added six runs and then three more in the fourth.

Fender got on the board late with three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Joey Bianco was tops for Tripshock with a triple.