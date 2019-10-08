Chris Edmonsond knocked in four runs to lead Hancock Whitney Bank in a 15-12 win over Emerald Coast Chiropractic in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Edmonsond cranked out a home run and two singles for the four RBIs.

Hancock started strong taking an 8-2 lead in the first two innings.

In the third, Hancock picked up two more runs. In the bottom half, Chiropractic closed the gap with seven runs and then tied the game in the bottom of the fourth at 10-10.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chiropractic took the lead with two runs.

With time running out in the sixth inning, Hancock scored five runs to take the lead and then held Chiropractic scoreless in the bottom half.

Matt Campbell tripled and doubled for Hancock and Anna Cardova singled.

Matt Herbermann led Chiropractic with two doubles for two RBIs. Shawn Woods and Don Edwards each hit two singles good for two RBIs.

Kona Brew Crew 17, Philip Cryar Marine Works 0

Kona dominated from the start scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. Kona went on to score five in the second and one run in both the third and fourth innings.

Haley Johnson and Nick McClure each hit three singles for Kona. Christian Manthey belted a home run and had four RBIs on the night, while Cody Knowles connected for two singles for two RBIs.

Danny Owens led Marine Works with a double. Ryan Cogan singled.

Bradley Textile Industrial 19, HarborWalk Marina 2

Bradley Textile jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first two innings. They put up five more runs in the third and four in the fourth.

HarborWalk scored its two runs in the fourth.

Paul Davis was the big stick for Bradley with six RBIs on two home runs and a double. Bobby Griffith slapped a home run and a single for five RBIs and Linda Griffith hit three singles for an RBI.

Eric Howell was tops for HarborWalk with two singles. Brian Martinez and Jane Blanken each singled for an RBI.