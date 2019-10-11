Out of five schools participating, the Destin Marlins finished third in both the boys and girls competition in a middle school cross country meet in Crestview at Shoal River Middle School on Wednesday.

“The conditions yesterday were great for a race,” said Destin Coach Demetris Stevens Thursday afternoon. “The temperature finally cooled off and Shoal has one of the best cross country courses in our county. It was a chance for us to run against good competition on a challenging course in a final tune up for county. Our young runners gave everything they had, showing tenacity and toughness, which is all any coach can ask for."

The Okaloosa County Championships are set for Oct. 15 at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Golf Course.

As for the cross country meet at Shoal on Wednesday, the Shoal River Mustangs boys came in first as a team and the Ruckel Rams, second. Destin was third, with Pryor Middle taking fourth and St. Mary’s fifth.

First in for the Destin boys and second overall was Cason Larocque with a mark of 11:52. Second for Destin and sixth overall was Connor Rising at 12:27.

Dominic Witt was 13th overall and third for the Marlins at 13:04. Eli Scharf came in 14th overall, fourth for Destin at 13:08. Finishing fifth for Destin and 23rd overall at 13:39 was Andrew Atkins.

In the girls competition, Ruckel took first, Shoal River second and Destin third. Pryor finished fourth and St. Mary’s fifth.

Tops for the Lady Marlins was MJ Toth with a mark of 14:28. She finished 10th overall.

Kaeden Stilla was second in for Destin and 16th overall with a finish of 14:55. Lily Scalise was third for the Marlins and 23rd overall at 15:28. Fourth for Destin and 25th overall was Mariana Gunter at 15:30. Emily Heymann was 27th overall and fifth in line for Destin at 15:35.