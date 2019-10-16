Nicholls wants to run the ball against Sam Houston State on Saturday. But to be fair, Nicholls wants to run the ball against every opponent.

The ground game is the driving force of the Colonels offense. That’s nothing new. It’s been that way since coach Tim Rebowe took over the program in 2015.

In the 3,783 total offensive plays called under Rebowe, 2,332 (61.6%) stayed on the ground. That rate increased this season as the Colonels run the ball on 64.1% of its plays from scrimmage, accounting for 1,385 yards and 21 touchdowns over six games. Conversely, the pass game only has five scores.

They are the leading rushers in the Southland Conference, besting their next closest rival by more than 100 yards per game at 263.3 yard per SLC contest. Against all opponents, Nicholls is No. 22 in the FCS with 207.5 yards per game.

But if the Colonels want to run the ball on Saturday, Sam Houston is more than happy to let them.

That’s because, if Nicholls is the preeminent rushing offense in the Southland, the Bearkats are every bit the equal in stopping the run. They are the fifth stingiest rush defense in the FCS and the top of the Southland, allowing just 75.4 yards per game against all opponents and 74.5 yards against SLC teams. Only twice in four conference games has an opponent broke into the end zone on the ground.

It’s days like Saturday that makes Nicholls thankful it has a four-headed monster coming out the backfield.

"Really, we worry about us," quarterback Chase Fourcade said. "If we execute well, if we do our job, I don’t really care who we play. I know that’s a good defense over there, but if we do our job and execute and have a good game plan going in, like I said, we just have to play our game."

The Nicholls backfield of Dontrell Taylor, Julien Gums and Kendall Bussey, featuring Fourcade at quarterback, combined for 349 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Northwestern State last week. It was by far the most production in a single game this season.

Rebowe said Nicholls is unlikely to reproduce that level of performance against the Bearkats, but the mixture of several different styles of running back is certainly an advantage.

Rebowe added this is likely the toughest defensive front the Colonels have seen all year and there is plenty of evidence to back up that belief.

The strength of the Sam Houston defense comes from a pair of FBS transfers on the defensive line in Joe Wallace (Texas Tech) and Trace Mascorro (UTEP) dominating opposing offenses on a weekly basis. The Bearkats lead the nation with 12 tackles for loss per game. By comparison, Nicholls, which is no slouch itself up front, averages 5.3 TFLs per outing.

Fourcade also circled redshirt senior linebacker Hunter Brown as key to Sam Houston clogging the holes and making plays.

The results are hard to ignore. Just last week, Lamar ran for 30 yards on 43 carries, not even coming close to a yard per attempt, and that included three overtime periods. Until that point the Cardinals were leading the Southland with 191.5 yards per game against all opponents.

"I think they play really, really hard," Nicholls offensive line coach Lee Roussel said. "I would agree that is one of the best (defensive lines) that I’ve seen. The interior is very, very disruptive, very productive, they get off the ball and they don’t stay blocked. If you think you’ve got them, you don’t. You better stay on them."

The good news for Nicholls is that its running backs appear to be at their healthiest of any point this season.

Taylor showed off he still has it with the first three-touchdown performance of his career against Northwestern State after missing the first three games of the season due to injury. He spoke of needing to get back in game shape still, but finished with 52 yards on 14 carries.

Gums, a bruising back who largely shouldered the bulk of the workload in Taylor’s absence despite Rebowe saying he was a little beat up at times, is averaging the third most rushing yards per SLC game at 82.7. He’s also tied for second with five rushing touchdowns in conference and seven against all teams.

Then there’s Bussey and Fourcade who teamed up to become the first pair of 100-yard rushers for the Colonels since 2017 last week, Fourcade with his career high.

Nicholls will need every one of them to beat back the Sam Houston siege.

"We’re never satisfied," Taylor said. "We treat every week like we have to get better. Coach Lee does a good job with those guys (offensive line) with extra meetings and just trusting the game plan. They do a great job of creating the run game. We just trust them and execute the game plan."