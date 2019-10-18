Rootin Tootin Rodeo Round-Up postponed



The Rootin Tootin Rodeo Round-up on Okaloosa Island Pier scheduled for Oct. 19 has been postponed until Oct. 26 due to weather.

This event is for children 10 and under. Entry fee is $10 an includes pier fee for the angler and his or her parents, a T-shirt, bait, a rod and reel to keep, and lunch.

Check-in for the event is in person from 8-8:45 at the pier with fishing from 9-11 a.m. and ends with lunch on the dock for the anglers.

For more information, you can check the website at Destinfishingrodeo.org.

Medic Zombie Run 5K

The Medic Zombie Run 5K is slated for Oct. 26 starts at 8 a.m. at Fort Walton Beach Landing.

The event, organized by the Medic Booster Club, is a run or walking event.

Cost for the race is $20.

To register or more information, go to Active.com.

Youth Open Volleyball

The Destin Community Center will host youth open volleyball every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Children ages 10-14 years old are welcome. Fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

For additional information, call 654-5184.

Youth Basketball League

The city of Destin will have a youth basketball league for ages 3-16 at the Destin Community Center.

Evaluations and drafts will begin Nov. 4 and go through Nov. 8. Practices will begin the week of Nov. 18 and games will be start Dec. 6.

Fees are $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Team sponsorships of $125 are needed. Registrations are being accepted at the community center now through Nov. 1.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Men’s 3 on 3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3 on 3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.