HOKES BLUFF — Hokes Bluff stopped Cherokee County on a two-point conversion in the second overtime Friday to preserve a 28-27 victory over the Warriors in Class 4A, Region 6 football.

The win — their fourth in a row — pushed the Eagles to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the region and clinched a state playoff berth for them. The Warriors fell to 4-4 and 2-4.

“You’ve got to give our kids and coaches credit,” Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson, who saw his team take a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter before Cherokee County fought back to tie the score, said. “What an effort — the whole team did well. I’m proud of them.”

Overtime

The quarterbacks — Slade Alexander for Cherokee County and Ashton Gulledge for Hokes Bluff — traded 10-yard touchdown runs on their teams’ first overtime plays, and the respective PATs pushed the score to 21-21.

Darrian Meads scored from the 7 in the second overtime and the PAT gave the Eagles a 28-21 lead. Cherokee County’s Kendrick Fife then ran 10 yards for a touchdown on first down, but Hokes Bluff’s defense stopped Damien Ramsey well short of the end zone on the conversion try.

Key Play

Ramsey scored on a 1-yard run with 11:05 left in the game, then after Cherokee County got an onside kick and scored again from the 1 with 7:54 remaining to tie the score.

The Warriors threatened to win the game in regulation, moving from their 19 to a first down at Hokes Bluff’s 32 behind the passing of Alexander and the running of Fife. However, they were pushed back by a holding penalty and Hokes Bluff’s defense ultimately stopped them at the 23, 1 yard short of a first down.

Coachspeak

Robertson: “I think we got a little tired, but give Cherokee County credit, they didn’t quit. We had some big plays even with the score like it was, although we were without our best linebacker (Will Clemons), who was sick, and (Austin) Elder also was sick. We’re still sputtering a little on offense; they whipped us up front.”

Stars of the Game

Gulledge produced 205 yards of offense, completing 7-of-14 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns — both to Jalen Robinson (39 yards in the first quarter and 16 yards in the third) — and rushing for 65 yards on 12 carries. He also paced the Eagles defense with 10 solo tackles and an assist.

Meads had 82 yards on 23 carries on offense and eight solo tackles and an assist on defense and Robinson caught three passes for 81 yards.

Alexander completed 12-of-17 passes for 177 yards and Fife rushed for 111 yards on 24 carries to lead Cherokee County.

By the Numbers

367 — Cherokee County’s total offensive yardage (187 rushing, 180 passing); 276 — Hokes Bluff’s total offensive yardage (153 rushing, 123 passing); 7 — Cherokee County’s third-down conversions (in 16 attempts); 3 — Hokes Bluff’s third-down conversions (in nine attempts); 46 — Cherokee County’s wins in the series between the teams (Hokes Bluff has won 20 and there have been four ties).

Next Up

Hokes Bluff visits Jacksonville and Cherokee County travels to Cleburne County for region games next week.