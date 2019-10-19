WEST ALABAMA SCORES
STATE SCORES
Abbeville 76, Barbour Co. 6
Addison 37, Tharptown 7
Aliceville 26, Sumiton Chr. 0
American Chr. 55, Greensboro 6
Andalusia 49, W.S. Neal 12
Ariton 29, G.W. Long 20
Auburn 17, Prattville 3
Baker 31, Murphy 28
Beauregard 46, Carroll-Ozark 22
Benjamin Russell 54, Calera 14
Bessemer Aca. 49, Lee-Scott 20
Bessemer City 41, Brookwood 0
Boaz 24, Southside-Gadsden 14
Bob Jones 36, Austin 28
Brantley 47, McKenzie 6
Briarwood 21, Ramsay 20
BTW-Tuskegee 42, Alabama Chr. 37
Buckhorn 42, Lee-Huntsville 26
Bullock Co. 35, Southside-Selma 24
Catholic-Montgomery 26, T.R. Miller 21
Cedar Bluff 40, Ider 6
Center Point 44, Moody 10
Central-Clay Co. 28, Sylacauga 0
Central-Florence 36, Wilson 0
Central-Phenix City 49, Jeff Davis 6
Chambers Aca. 42, Meadowview 0
Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0
Chickasaw 35, Southern Choctaw 22
Chilton Co. 38, Marbury 21
Citronelle 18, Vigor 7
Clarke Co. 54, Monroe Co. 15
Clay-Chalkville 26, Oxford 21
Cleburne Co. 50, Ashville 20
Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25 (2OT)
Cleveland 60, Douglas 14
Colbert Co. 27, Sheffield 20
Collinsville 35, Sand Rock 0
Cordova 41, Oak Grove 26
Corner 35, West Point 7
Cottage Hill 48, Choctaw Co. 12
Cottonwood 40, Houston Co. 14
Crenshaw Chr. 22, Wilcox Aca. 15
Cullman 15, Hartselle 10
Dadeville 35, Beulah 14
Dale Co. 39, Headland 30
Daleville 70, Geneva Co. 51
DAR 38, Priceville 13
Decatur 60, Columbia 0
Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6
Demopolis 43, Jemison 0
Donoho 42, Victory Chr. 12
Dothan 56, Godby (Fla.) 13
East Limestone 30, Brewer 21
Edgewood 35, Lakeside 28
Elba 63, Red Level 14
Elmore Co. 35, Dallas Co. 30
Enterprise 29, Lee-Montgomery 27
Escambia Aca. 47, South Choctaw Aca. 0
Etowah 34, Alexandria 10
Evangel-Alabaster 34, Morgan Aca. 27
Fairview 42, Randolph 20
Faith-Mobile 27, Jackson 7
Fayette Co. 27, Haleyville 13
Fayetteville 27, Horseshoe Bend 0
Flomaton 44, Thomasville 21
Florala 34, Pleasant Home 8
Fort Dale Aca. 59, Northside Methodist 58 (OT)
Fort Payne 45, Hazel Green 28
Fultondale 33, Hanceville 8
Fyffe 62, North Sand Mountain 14
Gardendale 35, Shades Valley 13
Geneva 28, Slocomb 21
Georgiana 56, Kinston 42
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Good Hope 42, Curry 6
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 7
Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6
Greenville 48, Wilcox Central 0
Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7
Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 8
Hamilton 17, Lawrence Co. 10
Handley 49, Leeds 27
Hatton 16, Lexington 12
Hayden 21, Dora 6
Helena 49, Jackson-Olin 21
Hewitt-Trussville 24, Tuscaloosa Co. 21
Highland Home 35, New Brockton 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Williamson 7
Hokes Bluff 28, Cherokee Co. 27 (2OT)
Holt 15, Lamar Co. 6
Homewood 35, Carver-Birmingham 13
Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 28
Hubbertville 29, Brilliant 14
Hueytown 34, McAdory 20
Huntsville 24, Gadsden City 14
Isabella 60, Ellwood 6
J.B. Pennington 27, Vinemont 18
Jackson Aca. 44, Sparta 12
James Clemens 49, Sparkman 3
Jasper 31, Russellville 0
Jemison-Huntsville 27, Albertville 21
Keith 30, Francis Marion 12
LaFayette 48, Central-Coosa 6
Lanett 40, Verbena 0
Leroy 27, J.U. Blacksher 7
Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0
Linden 66, A.L. Johnson 12
Loachapoka 38, Talladega Co. Central 26
Locust Fork 28, Midfield 8
Lowndes Aca. 37, Clarke Prep 19
Luverne 59, Calhoun 6
Macon-East 41, Success Unlimited 18
Madison Co. 56, Arab 42
Maplesville beat Holy Spirit, forfeit
Marengo 36, McIntosh 0
Marion Co. 35, Meek 20
Mars Hill Bible 51, Waterloo 19
McGill-Toolen 28, Alma Bryant 0
Millry 53, Fruitdale 12
Minor 37, Chelsea 35
Mobile Chr. 49, Excel 0
Monroe Aca. 27, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Montevallo 56, Sipsey Valley 0
Mortimer Jordan 56, Springville 20
Munford 48, St. Clair Co. 0
Muscle Shoals 49, Athens 21
North Florida Chr. at Autauga Aca., canceled
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14
Oakman 49, Hale Co. 14
Ohatchee 20, Ranburne 7
Oneonta 35, Anniston 34
Opelika 38, Stanhope Elmore 14
Park Crossing 44, Russell Co. 33
Parker 42, Woodlawn 12
Patrician 48, Hooper 20
Paul Bryant 22, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16 (OT)
Pelham 14, Northridge 13
Pickens Co. 32, Berry 13
Piedmont 52, B.B. Comer 14
Pike Co. 44, Opp 13
Pike Road 42, Montgomery Aca. 14
Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0
Plainview 39, New Hope 31
Pleasant Grove 42, Fairfield 14
Providence Chr. 14, Straughn 13
R.A. Hubbard 29, Valley Head 18
R.C. Hatch 50, Washington Co. 0
Randolph Co. 36, Saks 6
Red Bay 50, Tanner 21
Reeltown 42, Vincent 6
Rehobeth 12, Valley 7
Rogers 83, Elkmont 29
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19
Sardis 28, Crossville 0
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 8
Scottsboro 21, Madison Aca. 12
Shelby Co. 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Sidney Lanier beat Northview, forfeit
South Lamar 38, Lynn 19
Southeastern-Blount 25, Winston Co. 16
Southern Aca. 59, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0
Spain Park 35, Oak Mountain 28 (2OT)
Spring Garden 69, Appalachian 34
St. James 55, Prattville Chr. 13
St. John Paul II 63, Danville 34
St. Paul's 35, B.C. Rain 8
Susan Moore 34, Geraldine 6
Sweet Water 62, J.F. Shields 20
Sylvania 55, Pisgah 24
Talladega 41, Holtville 14
Tarrant 24, Cold Springs 20
Theodore 21, Davidson 7
Thompson 33, Mountain Brook 21
Trinity 48, Ashford 14
Tuscaloosa Aca. 21, Glenwood 14 (OT)
UMS-Wright 31, Escambia Co. 8
Vina 44, Shoals Chr. 12
Wadley 32, Autaugaville 8
Walter Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 14
Wenonah 29, John Carroll 27
West Blocton 56, Sumter Central 0
West End-Walnut Grove 46, Gaston 28
West Limestone 28, Brooks 24
West Morgan 51, North Jackson 46
Westbrook Chr. 45, Woodland 14
Westminster-Huntsville 27, Lauderdale Co. 19
Wetumpka 31, Selma 14
Wicksburg 21, Houston Aca. 10
Winfield 15, Greene Co. 12
Winterboro 60, Ragland 25
Woodville 71, Coosa Chr. 56