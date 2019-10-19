GORDO -- Tanner Bailey led the Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Gordo Greenwave to a 56-7 win against Carbon Hill on Friday night in high school football action.

Bailey was 13 of 16 passing for 321 yards with four touchdowns. Ben Capps had two TD catches of 50 and 74 yards. Lawson Neel caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and Jy'Tavian Billups had a 38-yard reception for a touchdown.

Troy Garner scored on runs of 21 and 37 yards for Gordo, Deandrius Martin scored on a 1-yard run and A'Donta Warner had a 21-yard touchdown run.

Capps led the Greenwave defense with six tackles with 1.5 sacks and a QB pressure. Tyrell Mayberry had eight tackles and a sack and Martin had eight tackles.

Gordo (8-0, 6-0) won the Class 3A, Region 4 title and is at Lamar County next week.

Aliceville 26,

Sumiton Christian 0

Zavien Wilkins ran for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Aliceville Yellow Jackets to the win and the Class 2A, Region 5 title.

Wilkins scored twice on 1-yard runs and had a score of 95 yards. Aliceville ran for 255 yards and held Sumiton Christian to just 80 total yards.

Xavion Glass led the Aliceville defense with 12 tackles.

Aliceville (7-1, 6-0) hosts Selma next week.

South Lamar 38,

Lynn 19

LYNN -- Despite having just seven first downs, the Class 1A, No. 9 South Lamar Stallions rolled to victory behind Herachio Washington's 261 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Washington was 9 of 11 passing with no interceptions and connected with E.J. Wilson twice on touchdown passes of 5 and 73 yards. Jarrett Bryant had five catches for 134 yards and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.

Chase Sides ran for an even 100 yards on just nine carries and scored on a 40-yard run and a 34-yard run.

Bryant also led the Stallions on defense with 14 tackles.

South Lamar (7-1, 4-1) hosts Brilliant next week.

Fayette County 27,

Haleyville 13

FAYETTE -- Jason Robinson rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Fayette County Tigers to the win.

Robinson scored touchdown runs of 2, 4 and 44 yards. Fayette County rolled up 462 total yards of offense.

Darius Loyd caught a 43-yard pass from Carter Sanford for Fayette County's other score.

Zay Stowe had 12 total tackles with eight unassisted and Parker Nichols had 12 tackles with seven solo.

Fayette County (6-2, 4-1) is at Good Hope next Friday.

Oakman 49,

Hale County 14

MOUNDVILLE -- Christian Hubbard accounted for five of Oakman's seven touchdowns in the win against the Hale County Wildcats. He finished with 133 rushing yards.

For Hale County, KJ Miller caught a 6-yard pass from Mathew Swartz for a touchdown and Peyton Ryans had a 1-yard scoring run to account for the Wildcats' points.

Hale County (1-7) will travel to Winfiled next Friday.

Pickens County 32,

Berry 13

REFORM -- Javion Belle passed for 218 yards with two touchdowns and Ja Corian Cosby rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown to help Class 1A, No. 7-ranked Pickens County down Berry.

Belle 10 of 19 passing and had touchdown passes of 49 yards to Kajaveion Byrd and 64 yards to Dariun Doss.

Byrd had just 31 rushing yards but scored three times. His other two scores came on runs of 5 and 9 yards. Cosby scored on a 15-yard run.

Pickens County's defense held Berry to just 162 total yards and the Tornades offense had 438.

Pickens County (7-1) is at Hubbertville next Friday.

Winfield 15,

Greene County 12

EUTAW -- Joshua Rodriguez ran for 266 yards and scored a touchdown to lead the Winfield Pirates past Greene County.

Rodriguez scored on a 4-yard run.

Also for Winfield, Joseoph Estes completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Marhall McAteer. Winfield got a safety in the first quarter.

For Greene County, Devin Pearson scored on a 20-yard run and NorDarius Harris caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Roydricker Bullock, who was 9 of 23 passing for 111 yards.

Winfield hosts Hale County next Friday while Greene County is at Oakman.