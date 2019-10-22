Prime’d, Ace in the Hole post big coed softball wins

Josh Snyder connected on four hits to lead Prime’d in a 25-16 win over Emerald Coast Chiropractic in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Snyder slapped a home run, a double and two singles for four RBIs.

Prime’d started strong scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. Emerald Coast picked up five in the first and five in the second to tie the game.

In the third, Prime’d had another big inning scoring 10 runs for a 20-10 lead. In the fourth Prime’d added one run and then four in the fifth.

Justin Webb hit a triple and two doubles for two RBIs for Prime’d. Natasha Dewald belted two inside the park home runs and a single for six RBIs.

Matt Herbermann hit two triples and two singles for three RBIs for Chiropractic. Shawn Wood tripled and hit two singles for an RBI, and Beth Henry doubled and singled.

Ace in the Hole 15, Kona Brew Crew 8

Ace jumped out to a 11-2 lead in the first two innings. By the end of four, Ace was still on top 11-7.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ace picked up two runs.

In the sixth, Kona scored one and Ace answered with two in the bottom half as time ran out.

Jenn Joyner doubled and singled for three RBIs for Ace. Andy Collins doubled and hit two singles and Nichole Overly hit two singles for an RBI.

Michael Ogden led Kona with a double and two singles. Haley Johnson hit three singles and Rae Richards hit two singles for an RBI.

Bradley Textile Industrial 23, Hancock Whitney Bank 4

At the end of two innings, Bradley’s led 11-3. In the third, Bradley’s picked up two more runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bradley’s exploded for the 10-run limit. Hancock picked up one last run in the top of the fifth.

Cody Maddox was tops for Bradley’s with two inside the park home runs and three singles for five RBIs. Rita Cummins tripled and hit three singles for two RBIs and Corey Griffith hit two doubles and a single for four RBIs. Paul Davis also slapped a home run.

Chris Edmonsond hit two singles for two RBIs for Hancock. Dave Bazylak cranked out a home run and Chris Rubino singled.

HarborWalk Marine 21, Philip Cryar Marine Works 13

Marine Works took an early 9-0 lead in the first two innings. In the third, both teams scored three runs and then HarborWalk scored five in the fourth. By the end of the fifth, HarborWalk was up 14-13.

HarborWalk finished strong with seven runs in the sixth inning for the win.

Brian Martinez was the big hitter for HarborWalk with a triple, two doubles and a single for six RBIs. Jane Blanken hit four singles for three RBIs, and Brandon Patzig tripled, hit two doubles and a single for five RBIs.

Mike McGrath led Marine Works with a triple, double and a single. Sam Senor doubled and singled for an RBI and Mollie Densley hit two singles. Danny Owens also cranked out a home run.