Recreational fisherman get extra weekend to catch red snapper

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two additional recreational red snapper fishing days for Gulf waters, due to the timing of Tropical Storm Nestor’s impacts to the state.

The fall weekends season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations, which was previously announced to occur Oct. 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27, is extended to include Nov. 2-3.

“We are pleased to be able to extend the fall Gulf red snapper season for one more weekend,” DeSantis said. “We want people to have a chance to enjoy the pristine resources we have here in Florida and understand that Tropical Storm Nestor prevented anglers from being able to fish for Gulf red snapper last weekend. Many anglers were focused on storm preparation and response, so we want to make sure they have another opportunity to get out on the water.”

“Angler data from the Gulf Reef Fish Survey gave the Governor and FWC the information we needed to allow for a fall red snapper harvest,” added FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood. “In this case, the Gulf Reef Fish Survey allowed us the ability to respond to weather events like Tropical Storm Nestor, all while ensuring we are sustainably managing this fishery for the future. Once again, data from Gulf reef fish anglers is helping to improve access and management of this world class red snapper fishery.”

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only. State waters are from shore out to nine nautical miles.