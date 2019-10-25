Here’s a list of upcoming sports events

21st annual Pinfish Classic

The 21st annual Pinfish Classic is set to roll from 8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 2 on Destin harbor behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar.

The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under. Participants must bring their own poles, bait is provided. Registration must be completed on location by 8:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented at 9:45 a.m. at the registration site. The event is free to all youth and the first 50 participants to register will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, please call the city of Destin’s Parks & Recreation Department at 850-650-1241 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

Youth Open Volleyball

The Destin Community Center will host youth open volleyball every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Children ages 10-14 years old are welcome. Fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

For additional information, call 654-5184.

Youth Basketball League

The city of Destin will have a youth basketball league for ages 3-16 at the Destin Community Center.

Evaluations and drafts will begin Nov. 4 and go through Nov. 8. Practices will begin the week of Nov. 18 and games will be start Dec. 6.

Fees are $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Team sponsorships of $125 are needed. Registrations are being accepted at the community center now through Nov. 1.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Men’s 3 on 3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3 on 3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.