WEST ALABAMA SCORES
Friday’s Games
Chilton County 14, Demopolis 13
Maplesville 55, Francis Marion 0
Northside 34, Curry 0
Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Morgan Academy 10
West Blocton 56, Sumter Central 0
STATE SCORES
Friday's games
Abbeville 22, G.W. Long 7
Abbeville Chr. 28, Jackson Aca. 0
Alabama Chr. 24, Ashford 6
Andalusia 35, Clarke Co. 0
Arab 48, Madison Aca. 20
Ariton 36, Cottonwood 10
Athens 50, Lee-Huntsville 0
Berry 39, Marion Co. 35
Bessemer Aca. 42, Chambers Aca. 14
Brantley 35, Pleasant Home 0
Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 7
Chilton Co. 14, Demopolis 13
Clarke Prep 18, Hooper 10
Clay-Chalkville 24, Huffman 6
Collinsville 38, Cedar Bluff 0
Corner 24, Lawrence Co. 8
Cornerstone Chr. 34, Meadowview 14
Cullman 42, Fort Payne 23
Dadeville 45, Prattville Chr. 14
Daleville 78, Barbour Co. 26
Donoho 51, Appalachian 6
Dothan 22, Sidney Lanier 19
Elba 40, McKenzie 6
Enterprise 22, Jeff Davis 14
Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 6
Flomaton 20, T.R. Miller 12
Florala 56, Kinston 19
Florence 26, Sparkman 9
Gadsden City 17, Grissom 14
Geneva 26, Wicksburg 21
Geneva Co. 49, Houston Co. 8
Geraldine 28, Sylvania 0
Glenwood 29, Lee-Scott 20
Greenville 28, Carroll-Ozark 7
Handley 41, Talladega 14
Helena 62, Pelham 20
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Thompson 29
Hillcrest-Evergreen 50, Monroe Co. 0
Holtville 42, Oak Grove 14
Hoover 34, Mountain Brook 10
J.U. Blacksher 44, R.C. Hatch 14
Keith 54, A.L. Johnson 0
LaFayette 32, Horseshoe Bend 13
Leeds 24, Childersburg 12
Lee-Montgomery 40, Davidson 7
Leroy 34, Choctaw Co. 8
Lincoln 34, Elmore Co. 7
Linden 64, Ellwood 12
Lynn 35, Meek 12
Macon-East 44, Northside Methodist 12
Maplesville 55, Francis Marion 0
Millry 34, St. Luke's 7
Monroe Aca. 34, Fort Dale Aca. 8
Murphy 35, Foley 17
Muscle Shoals 36, Wetumpka 12
New Brockton 38, Zion Chapel 0
Northside 34, Curry 0
Opelika 44, Vigor 6
Opp 31, Slocomb 16
Pike Co. 44, Straughn 6
Pisgah 12, Plainview 8
Pleasant Grove 55, Woodlawn 22
Prattville 49, Smiths Station 21
Providence Chr. 42, Houston Aca. 7
Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26
Rehobeth 42, Dale Co. 7
Saks 12, Glencoe 0
Springwood 59, Lakeside 33
Sylacauga 29, Munford 22 (OT)
Tallassee 35, Beauregard 28
Thomasville 33, Excel 20
Thorsby 56, Central-Coosa 20
Tuscaloosa Aca. 26, Morgan Aca. 10
UMS-Wright 21, W.S. Neal 6
Valley 41, Charles Henderson 20
Valley Head 51, Coosa Chr. 8
Vestavia Hills 31, Oak Mountain 10
Wadley 24, Notasulga 21
Walter Wellborn 40, Piedmont 35
West End-Walnut Grove 38, Woodland 21
Westminster-Huntsville 31, East Lawrence 18
Wilcox Aca. 42, Sparta 0
Williamson 16, Escambia Co. 7