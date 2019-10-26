The South Walton High School football used a fourth quarter scoop and score to secure a 25-21 victory Friday against Freeport.

FREEPORT — A celebration erupted in the South Walton postgame huddle Friday night after the Seahawks defeated Freeport 25-21 in “The Battle of the Bay”.

Freeport got out to an early lead halfway through the first quarter after quarterback Keane Neal scored on a 4-yard run play.

The Seahawks answered right back, however, on their first play from scrimmage with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Drake Roberts to Zane Hamilton. The score remained 7-6 after a missed Seahawks point after attempt.

Early in the second quarter, Freeport running back Brandon Siples extended the Bulldogs’ lead, but a 3-yard Tyler Mitchum touchdown run brought the Seahawks within two at halftime.

Behind two strong defenses, neither team was able to score in the third quarter, Freeport clinging to a 14-12 lead as it enterted the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter, however, began with another Siples rushing touchdown to extend Freeport’s lead to 21-12. The Seahawks answered right back with a 38-yard Roberts touchdown pass to Hamilton.

Seven minutes later, South Walton recovered a Freeport fumble at midfield and ran it back for their first and only lead of the night. The Seahawks defense did their job on the final Freeport drive and secured the South Walton victory.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 6

Friday’s victory marked the sixth straight win for South Walton over Freeport.

“Anytime you have this game, you can throw records out of the book,” South Walton coach, Phil Tisa, said. “It’s going to be a battle, and this is what the Battle of the Bay is. I’m excited we came out on top.”

OFFENSIVE MVP: Drake Roberts, South Walton

The senior quarterback’s passing efficiency could not be stopped. Two big touchdown throws to Zane Hamilton were just the tip of the iceberg for the game’s Offensive MVP. Roberts finished the night with 14 completions for 229 yards.

“We’ve been working on this, just pocket presence and knowing my line has me,” Roberts said. “They did their job, they gave me the time and I got the ball out and made big plays.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: JM Allen, South Walton

The senior snagged a Keane Neal pass attempt at the 10-yard line with just over a minute left to seal the Seahawk victory. He was also involved in four tackles throughout the game.

“I messed up earlier, and I was just saying, ’Thank you, Jesus,’” Allen said of his reaction after the interception. “I always tell the guys on my team that big time players make big time plays in big time games, and I’m just happy we were able to step up and do it.”

JM Allen intercepts the pass and South Walton has the ball with a minute to go pic.twitter.com/2Q3MkrhHfh

— Ashleigh Wilde (@cnbAshleigh) October 26, 2019

QUOTABLE

“They gashed us a little bit, but I thought we came up with stops when we needed to and created some big turnovers. If you can put some points on the board on the defensive side of the ball, you’ve got a chance to win a ballgame, and in this case it won it for us.” – Tisa on the efforts of his defense

UP NEXT

South Walton has a makeup game Monday night at home at 7 p.m. against Rutherford. The game was postponed at halftime this past Monday due to inclement weather. It will begin in the third quarter with South Walton leading 21-14.

Freeport, which has finished their regular season with a 6-3 record, now awaits its playoff assignment.

NOTES

- Freeport’s Siples finished with over 200 total yards and two touchdowns.

- Freeport’s Neale and South Walton’s Dylan Garner each had an interception.

- South Walton’s Hamilton had 98 receiving yards on two catches.