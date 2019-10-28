Mosley finds itself in a pretty familiar position heading into Tuesday night’s Region 1-5A semifinal matchup with Ponte Vedra in Jacksonville.

The Dolphins have made a home of the region semifinals over the past decade, with this year’s appearance the 11th in a row for the program dating back to 2009.

Mosley has advanced to the region final in four of the past five years, with Bishop Kenny putting the Dolphins out each time.

If the Dolphins (16-11) can get past the Sharks (21-6) there would be no Bishop Kenny waiting for them this time, as the Crusaders have moved to 4A.

That might seem like a comfort for Mosley, though coach Michelle Mask had the exact opposite reaction.

“The sad thing is I really wish they were (still in 5A),” Mask said of the Crusaders. “I’m still upset we never beat them. I was heartbroken to find out they were not in our same class. Truth be known, I feel kind of cheated. I hope Ponte Vedra can make up for it and this can be that big win in Jacksonville we’ve been hoping for for the last seven years.”

That will be no easy task as the Sharks come in as the top-ranked team in 5A and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

They won the District 4 championship 3-0 over St. Augustine and easily dispatched Fort Walton Beach in three sets in the region quarterfinals.

“They’re ranked No. 1 in 5A right now, so obviously they’re a tough team,” Mask said. “I think we’ll match up OK with them. They’re pretty strong in the middle, so hopefully we can counter that with adjustments we’ve made along the way over the last couple of weeks. But I think it will be a pretty tough game.”

Mask said she hopes one advantage her team will have in this matchup will be experience going up against a Ponte Vedra squad in which four of the top eight hitters are either freshmen or sophomores.

By contrast, five of the top six hitters for Mosley are juniors or seniors, while their top four leaders in digs are upperclassmen, as is their top two playmakers.

“For the most part all of my girls have been here except one freshman on the roster,” Mask said. “At this point we’re kind of used to being at this stage of the game. I kind of hope that experience maybe comes into play a little bit.”

However, Mask said that the approach for her team in this match is really no different than it has been against Bishop Kenny in the past.

“In order for us to win we’ll have to play a perfect game,” she said. “We have to play as best as we possibly can and hope they’re not having their best game. I hate to say it, but it seems like everyone plays their best game against Mosley. We typically get everybody at their best. It would be nice to catch a break at some point and catch someone on an off night, but it typically doesn’t happen that way.”