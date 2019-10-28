Every week The News Herald will rank all 18 of the football teams in its coverage area based on a combination of win-loss record and strength of schedule.

1. Blountstown (9-0) Previous (1)

Blountstown punched its ticket to the inaugural Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida League Playoff championship game with an emphatic 42-13 win over Vernon in the semifinals.

Senior star Treven Smith scored four touchdowns for the Tigers, who made it nine wins by 20-plus points in as many tries.

Up next: Nov. 2 vs. Baker at Tommy Oliver Stadium

2. Mosley (1-8) Previous (2)

The Dolphins got their first official victory by knocking off Gulf Breeze 32-20 thanks to three total touchdowns by senior quarterback Joey Garrett and 458 yards of total offense.

Up next: Nov. 1 at Arnold

3. Vernon (6-3) Previous (4)

The Yellowjackets failed to make it to the championship game of the SSAC playoff, falling to Blountstown 42-13 in the semifinal round.

Vernon has now lost two of its last three games after winning five in a row.

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Port St. Joe

4. Marianna (6-4) Previous (5)

The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing skid with a 45-27 home victory over North Bay Haven at Bulldog Stadium thanks to 194 yards and four touchdowns from senior running back Jaden Smith.

The victory also clinched a spot in the 4A playoffs for Marianna, which came into the game ranked No. 4 in the Region 1 RPI standings.

Up next: Playoffs TBA

5. Port St. Joe (4-5) Previous (6)

The Tiger Sharks fell just short of making it to the SSAC championship game, falling to undefeated Baker 27-21.

It was only the second time this season that Baker won by fewer than 28 points. Port St. Joe can still take third place in the SSAC North Florida League with a win over Vernon.

Up next: No. 1 at Vernon

6. Sneads (8-1) Previous (3)

The Pirates bounced back from an overtime loss to Port St. Joe in the first round of the SSAC Playoff by knocking off Jefferson County 35-20 in the semifinals of the Big Bend Brawl.

It was the second win for Sneads over Jefferson County this season after taking a 34-18 victory on Sept. 13.

Up next: Nov. 2 vs. Graceville at Tommy Oliver Stadium

7. Arnold (3-6) Previous (7)

Arnold’s losing skid continued with a 44-0 shutout defeat at the hands of Pine Forest. It’s the third loss in a row for the Marlins, who completed their District 1-5A slate at 0-4.

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. Mosley

8. Graceville (6-3) Previous (8)

The Tigers bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to Vernon in the SSAC Playoff by beating rival Cottondale 33-6 for the second time in the last three weeks.

With the win, Graceville advanced to the championship game of the Big Bend Brawl.

Up next: Nov. 2 vs. Sneads

9. Rutherford (2-6) Previous (9)

Rutherford’s 4A playoff hopes continued to dim with a 16-3 road loss to Gadsden County. The Rams have now lost three games in a row and will try to avoid making it four when they resume last week’s suspended game against South Walton on Monday.

Up next: Oct. 28 at South Walton

10. Bozeman (5-4) Previous (11)

The Bucks picked up their second win in a row to move back over .500 on the season by knocking off Jay 49-35.

Bozeman exploded for its biggest offensive performance of the season thanks largely to a spectacular performance from senior quarterback Jordan Rosalis, who compiled 422 total yards of offense and accounted for six total touchdowns.

Up next: Nov. 1 vs. North Bay Haven

11. Bay (2-7)

12. North Bay Haven (3-6)

13. Chipley (1-8)

14. Holmes County (4-5)

15. Wewahitchka (3-6)

16. Cottondale (2-7)

17. Liberty County (2-7)

18. Franklin County (2-7)