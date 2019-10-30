One more week until the playoffs begin.

That means Friday night will be the final game for six teams in Etowah County as the other four have already clinched their spot in the postseason.

Two games feature county clashes with one being between two playoff teams, while the other will be two looking to end the year with a victory.

Etowah is off after wrapping up regular season play last week.

Last week’s record: 8-2; Overall: 68-13.

Sardis (5-4) at Hokes Bluff (6-3)

This will serve as a good playoff tuneup for both sides. Sardis is coming off a tough loss against Albertville, and Hokes Bluff’s four-game winning streak ended against Jacksonville. The Lions have had a lot of success on the road (4-0) and this should be a good one. … Hokes Bluff wins 28-21

Glencoe (1-8) at West End (3-6)

Heading into this matchup last year, Glencoe had only scored 34 points in nine games. The Yellow Jackets beat West End 40-6. This season West End gives up 47.9 points per game. But can the Jackets hold off West End’s offense that averages 32.6 points? … West End wins 34-21

Cherokee County (5-4) at Southside (2-7)

This matchup features two teams that narrowly missed out on the postseason. Southside has won two of its last four, but struggled to top a 1-8 Crossville team last week. Cherokee County has won four of its last six with one of the losses being in double OT to Hokes Bluff. … Cherokee County wins 31-20

Westbrook Christian (6-3) at Sand Rock (4-5)

Westbrook was averaging 39 points per game before getting shut out last week by Cleveland. The Warriors will look to get back on track against a Sand Rock team which missed out on the postseason for the second consecutive season in a tough region. … Westbrook wins 35-7

Clay-Chalkville (7-2) at Gadsden City (1-8)

When Gadsden City first consolidated, the Clay-Chalkville matchup was always a big one. The Titans will be looking for their second straight win, while the Cougars will attempt to move to 6-0 on the road this season. … Clay-Chalkville wins 42-14

New Hope (4-5) at Coosa Christian (1-8)

Coosa Christian had scored 36-plus points in three of its last four games before last week when the rain halted the offense. The Conquerors will look to end their season on a positive note and will need their defense to make some stops. Coosa is giving up 50.6 points per outing. … New Hope wins 49-36

Gaston (0-9) at Cedar Bluff (6-3)

Gaston has one more shot at a win. A loss would result in the first winless season for the Bulldogs since 2012. It won’t be an easy one Friday night in Cedar Bluff. … Cedar Bluff wins 42-0