HOUSTON — Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit and rocked the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night in Game 7 to claim the first World Series title in franchise history.

With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery following an injection, the Nationals embraced their shot in a Series where the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this postseason.

Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation’s capital since Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924. The franchise, which previously was the Montreal Expos, had a long history of futility before Wednesday’s win finally got it to the top of the mountain.

Soto, who Friday turned 21, had two hits in the Series finalé and 18 this postseason — only one player younger than him had more. Miguel Cabrera had 18 hits as a 20-year-old rookie for the World Series champion Marlins in 2003.

Scherzer went five innings a few days after a neck issue, allowing two runs. Corbin was masterful in three innings, and Daniel Hudson tossed a perfect ninth to wrap up the world title. Zach Greinke went 6.1 excellent innings for Houston, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead, giving up four earned runs in 2.2 innings.