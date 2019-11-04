Everything feels a little more comfortable today compared to how it felt exactly one year ago for Nicholls men’s basketball.

Austin Claunch is no longer a brand new head coach finding his way in his first season running a program.

The Colonels were able to get on the court much earlier this year, beginning workouts over the summer in July. Several new players give more options both offensively and defensively than the admittedly one-dimensional systems Nicholls was operating under at times last year.

Nicholls may be expected to finish 11th out of 13 Southland Conference teams when it opens the 2019-20 season on Tuesday at Illinois, but as with every new season, there’s a renewed sense of optimism toward the growth of a program hoping to find its footing in Year 2.

Most of all, Nicholls seems to have developed a true identity this time around.

“There’s a different energy and urgency around this group, I feel,” Claunch said. “That’s certainly encouraging. We have a lot of work to do but I like where we’re at. I’m just excited with the core we have back, the pieces we added, we’re playing a little differently and now we have about six or seven weeks to get into it (before conference play).”

Nicholls was on the outside looking in come Southland Tournament time last year, falling just one win shy of cracking the top eight of the final standings.

A big part of that was due to its inability to operate a consistent offense that relied almost purely on getting hot from 3-point range on a nightly basis. Nicholls attempted 884 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in 2019-20, a mark only exceeded by 35 teams in all of Division I basketball. It made 324 of those threes, good enough for No. 30 on the national leaderboard.

Claunch said he’d like to see them establish a more aggressive inside game this time around. The Colonels will still let it fly from deep just as it has over the past few years, but that there needs to be a better balance.

Having newcomers like transfers Andre Jones and Dexter McClanahan, Nicholls hopes, will help in creating that balance. Claunch is particularly excited about the fact those players were with the team last season, even if they had to sit out due to transfer rules.

Guard D’Angelo Hunter will make his Nicholls debut this year after transferring from West Virginia last year. At 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, Hunter is expected to make an immediate impact on the Colonels.

“It starts defensively,” Claunch said. "We’re going to try to make it tougher on teams in terms of making catches, creating turnovers and creating pressure. A lot in the half court, we’ll press some, but more so making stuff tougher in the half court, a big ‘D’ emphasis over the last four or five months with this team.”

Then there are the returners, a luxury Nicholls could not afford last season.

Only three players carried over from the 2017-18 team that won the Southland regular season. So not only was it a brand new coach settling into a program, but the Colonels barely had any previous experience to build on.

This year the majority of the team returns. Seven players return to Thibodaux this season after receiving minutes in 2018-19, including five of the eight players who started at least five games.

Guard Kevin Johnson, who took over as a key reader in the back half of the season, is the leading returner in terms of points scored per game with an average of 10.5.

Forward Brandon Moore will also return this season after missing the last few weeks of the season with injury. He was a key piece in the physicality Claunch said the team was lacking at times.

“We have to attack the paint more. We just do,” Claunch said. “We shot a lot of threes last year, and we’ll still shoot threes this year, but we really need to attack the paint. We need to get fouled more, our guards need to get downhill and really just be a more aggressive team. We were on our back foot too much last year. We need to bring the fight to other teams.”