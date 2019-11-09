The Graceville High School football team (8-3) beat Freeport (6-4) 40-13 in the Region 1-1A semifinals Friday in Freeport

FREEPORT — Perhaps trying to savor the moment, Jeremiah Castro was one of the last to leave the field Friday night.

Surrounded by a small group of friends and family, Graceville’s senior running back smiled and laughed, clutching his matte black helmet by its facemask, a pair of glossy hot pink gloves protruding from the padding.

He hasn’t been with the Tigers long, transferring in just this past summer, but he understood the importance of what had been accomplished, of what his career night had accomplished.

Scoring five touchdowns, Castro led No. 5 Graceville to a 40-13 road victory against No. 4 Freeport in the Region 1-1A semifinals. Prior to Friday, the Tigers had not won a playoff game since then-coach Grant Thompson — who guided Niceville to an 11th straight win Friday — led them to a 43-14 victory against Northview. In the next two years, Graceville (8-3 overall) won just three total games before coach Barry Gardner took the reins this past July.

“It feels amazing,” Castro said of the win. “I’m glad to do this and be with my teammates. That’s all that matters. We a family, and I’m blessed to have ’em with me.”

And the Tigers, of course, were blessed to have Castro and a bullish offensive line.

After Freeport (6-4) opened with the game’s first touchdown — quarterback Keane Neal scoring on a 1-yard run after keeping the drive alive with a 29-yard dart to Bryer Blount on third-and-10 — Graceville answered in turn.

And then again. And then again. And then again, the Tigers scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions until the scoreboard showed 32-6 Graceville as the two teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime.

First, Castro skirted around the right side for a 63-yard run to tie the game 6-6.

Two minutes later, a 3-yard Castro score and a two-point conversion gave the Tigers a 14-6 advantage just a play after Austin Angerbrandt blocked a Freeport punt and junior Aeneas Myrick returned in some 45 yards to the Bulldogs’ 3.

A 19-yard touchdown run from Myrick followed, as did a second blocked punt and a 35-yard Castro score.

“Kids played really hard,” Gardner said. “We had some mistakes early. I think we were a little nervous, but we played hard, though. We played hard.”

Try is it might, Freeport had no answers.

“We got outplayed up front,” Freeport coach Shaun Arntz said. “They were more physical than us up front, we turned it over and I don’t know if anybody has ever won a football game having two punts blocked.”

The Bulldogs were finally able to put a second touchdown on the board late in the third quarter — Neal connecting with a wide-open Brandon Siples for a 68-yard touchdown pass that made it 32-13 — but it came too little, too late.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 56

Freeport running back Brandon Siples entered Friday averaging 177.5 rushing yards per game. He had racked up 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in just eight games.

The Tigers didn’t care, holding Siples to just 56 rushing yards on 15 carries, his lowest output of the year by 34 yards.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jeremiah Castro, Graceville

By comparison, Castro finished with an absurd 279 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on just 23 carries.

How’d he do it?

“I don’t know,” Castro said. “I was just seeing the field. I was just hype before the game to be honest.”

Said Gardner: “His effort’s pretty good and he’s pretty quick. Our line did a really good job blocking tonight. (Freeport) threw a lot of fronts at us, a couple of things we haven’t seen this year, but they blocked pretty well overall.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Damion Robinson, Graceville

The junior defensive back picked off two passes Friday night, each swinging the moment decidedly in Graceville’s favor.

The first came with Freeport driving in the red zone, trailing 26-6 in the second quarter. Under pressure, Neal threw a jump ball into the end zone and Robinson came down with it, returning it to the 5. One play later, Castro ran right up the gut for a 95-yard backbreaker.

QUOTABLE

Losers of four straight, Freeport’s season is done.

It’s disappointing to be sure, but the Bulldogs made strides in Arntz’s third year at the helm, namely winning six straight games to star the year, including a 42-36 overtime thriller against Maclay, which earned a first-round bye after finishing 8-2.

“We can’t harp too much on the last four quarters,” Arntz said. “I’m more impressed with the last four months these guys have given us. Their commitment to everything that we asked ’em to do and turning it around — I’m so damn proud of some of these guys … they bellied up to the challenge, and I’m proud that we’re together tonight.”

UP NEXT

Graceville gets to play Baker at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium. The Gators (9-1) are coming off a 33-7 loss to Blountstown in the SSAC North Florida championship game, but this is still the same unit that has been to four straight Final Fours and won 38 of its past 40 games.

“We ready,” Castro said. “We ready for sure.

“As long as everybody does their job, we’re good. That’s really what it is.”