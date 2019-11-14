Although they carried both teams to Lake City for the Region 1 meet, that was the wall for the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School cross country teams.

The girls finished 11th while the boys took 14th and no individual finish was quite enough to earn a spot at state.

Autumn Kotelman led the girls by finishing 49 individually, with Kristin Bouington 55 and Madelyn Gortemoller 66, just in front of Zoe Gerlach.

Hannah DaCosta was 86, Kaylee Schweikert 87 and Brooklyn Sheppard was 131.

Zach McFarland led the boys, finishing 40 with Ricky Forbes 53.

All the other Tiger Sharks finished 100 or above, with Jack Trochessett 100,, Dylan Davis 101, Walker Chumney 114, Noah Barfield 117, and Britt White 120.