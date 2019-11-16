COVINGTON – Vandebilt Catholic’s Hunter Porche returned an Archbishop Hannan punt to the Hawks’ 39 with 4 minutes left, and scored the winning touchdown with 2:27 remaining, giving the Terriers a 21-14 win in a first-round game of the Division II playoffs on Friday night.

With the game tied at 14, Hannan punted to Porche, who returned the ball 33 yards, setting up the Terriers with a short field.

Jean-Luc Lapeyre, who alternated with Porche at quarterback after starter Gavin Daigle was injured in the second quarter, then broke off a 9-yard run.

Porche came in and gained 5, but a personal foul on the Hawks gave the Terriers, who will host No. 3 University Lab in the quarterfinal round next week, a first-and-goal at the 8.

"Hunter Porche is a great player. He’s a junior, and he’s been starting for us for a long time here," Vandebilt coach Lance Ledet said. "That punt return was a great play, then he just took it over."

The Terriers (7-4 overall) scored on the opening drive of the game, going 82 yards in 12 plays and eating over 5 minutes of clock.

With first-and-10 on the Hawks’ 15, Caleb Calhoun broke off a 13-yard run, and two plays later took it in from the two.

The PAT failed and Vandebilt led 6-0 with 6:48 left in the first quarter.

Hannan (4-7 overall) came right back.

After forcing a Hawks punt, a fumble gave Hannan the ball at the Terriers’ 26.

Jake Delmado took it in from the 11, and with the PAT, Hannan led 7-6 with 1:31 left in the first, a score that would carry into halftime.

Just as in the first half, Vandebilt scored on its first possession of the second half.

After forcing a Hannan punt, Vandebilt went 55 yards in nine plays. Lapeyre hit Hayes Thompson for 18 yards and Collin Robichaux for 10

Porche took over, and ran it in from the 4. The two-point conversion was good, and Vandebilt led 14-7 with 8:24 left in the third quarter.

Hannan went on a long march that ended deep in Terriers’ territory when Chandler Rhodes intercepted Brantley Taylor on the 9.

But a short punt gave the Hawks a short field, and this time they capitalized, with Taylor hitting Ezra Travers for a 19-yard touchdown strike, tying the game at 14 before the Terriers responded with the game-winner.

"We fought," Ledet said. "Anytime you lose your starting quarterback and win a game on the road like this, that’s a big positive. We overcame mistakes. We had turnovers. We had penalties. But our defense was lights out all year and it was a heck of an effort by them."