REFORM -- The Pickens County Tornadoes scored a touchdown with just under six minutes to play in the game to edge Falkville 21-20 in a Class 1A, second-round playoff game Friday.

Ja Corian Cosby scored on a 39-yard run to tie the game and Xerrance Washington's point after gave Pickens County the lead.

Cosby finished with 181 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns. His other TD was on a 48-yard run. Javion Belle completed 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He completed a 48-yad touchdown pass to Kajaveion Byrd.

Pickens County (10-2) plays the winner of Spring Garden (11-1) in next week's quarterfinals.

CLASS 5A

Bibb County 12, Greenville 6

GREENVILLE -- The Choctaws took a 12-0 lead at halftime and held off Greenville in the second half to earn the second-round win.

Deshun Murrell rushed for 113 yards. He scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

Tyquan Anderson-Bennett scored Bibb County's other touchdown on a pick-six in the second quarter.

Bibb County (12-0) faces the winner of Briarwood (10-1) vs. Jackson (6-5) in next week's quarterfinals.

Class 1A

Mars Hill 59,

South Lamar 34

MARS Hill - An interception for a touchdown and a blocked punt that led to another score set the tone in the first half as Mars Hill earned the second-round playoff win over the South Lamar Stallions.

South Lamar got on the board late in the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Herachio Washington to Hunter Oglen, one of the duo’s three touchdown connections on the night.

Washington threw his fourth touchdown pass to Jarrett Bryant with 10:47 left in the game. Oglen had a pick-six late in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to rally the Stallions.

South Lamar ends the season at 10-2.

AISA

Southern Academy 17,

Crenshaw Christian 14

LUVERNE - Southern Academy advanced to play for the Class A state championship with the road win. The Cougars (9-1) will play Chambers Academy on Friday at noon in Troy.

Chambers Academy (11-1) is the only team that has beaten Southern Academy this season in regular season play.

On Friday, Southern Academy scored on a 16-yard run by Logan Kynard, a 28 yard field goal by Hayden Campbell and an 88-yard kickoff return by Jack Hodge.