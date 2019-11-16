Friday marked Walker's fourth straight Class 5A playoff appearance, but the Wildcats were two decades removed from their latest postseason triumph.

They made failures from years past a distant memory.

No. 16 seed Walker cruised to a 63-21 victory over No. 17 seed Thibodaux at Wildcat Stadium, taking advantage of a blocked punt and six turnovers by the Tigers to advance.

Walker's only other playoff win came in 1999 against Bastrop.

"It's something that hadn't been done since any of these (players) were born," first-year Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. "I'm happy they get to experience this."

With the win, Walker (8-3 overall) earned a trip to face top-seeded Acadiana in the second round.

Walker's offense was nearly unstoppable after a scoreless first quarter.

Star receiver Brian Thomas got the Wildcats going when he received a short pass from Ethan McMasters in the middle of the field and deftly split a pair of defenders to ignite a 76-yard score.

Thomas finished with 194 yards on 10 catches, adding a pair of 13-yard TD receptions.

He also intercepted a pass.

"We just wanted to come out and play hard, do something our school hasn't done in a long time," Thomas said.

Thomas was hardly the only Walker player to have a big night offensively.

McMasters recovered from an interception on the opening possession to finish with 285 yards, connecting on 19 of 25 passes. Senior running back Demetri Wright ran for 154 yards and three scores on 19 carries to lead the ground game.

Thibodaux quarterback Luke Alleman had 301 yards through the air, passing for one touchdown and scoring another himself on an 11-yard scramble. But he was intercepted twice.

A series of Thibodaux miscues in the second quarter allowed Walker to take control.

Following the long catch-and-run by Thomas, Walker's Aubrey Womack recovered a muffed kickoff to set up the second score. On the ensuing Thibodaux possession, Roger Brooks set up another score when he recovered a fumble by Feronte Miller following a short completion.

Finally, Dakota Wilson blocked Thibodaux's only punt of the night, leading to the second McMasters-to-Thomas touchdown.

That left the Tigers (7-4 overall) staring up at a 28-0 deficit going into halftime.

"It just snowballed on us," Thibodaux coach Chris Dugas said. "It was one after another, and we could never get back into it."

Walker rebounded from a 35-33 loss to Zachary in the regular-season finale that snapped a six-game winning streak.

In reaching the playoffs for the fourth straight year, Walker played a first-round home game for the third time during that stretch.

Walker's last playoff appearance prior to 2016 came in 2001.