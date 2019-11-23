NAPOLEONVILLE — Westgate High senior athlete Kayshon Boutte, who is rated as one of the state's top college football recruits, wanted to set the tone early during Friday’s Class 4A second-round playoff game against Assumption.

And boy did he ever.

Boutte, a LSU commitment and the state's No. 1 prospect according to ESPN, grabbed a 59-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on Westgate's third offensive play from scrimmage.

It was his first catch of seven total for 224 yards and two touchdowns during a 27-6 win for the No. 10 Westgate over No. 7 Assumption in Mustang Stadium.

After Assumption’s first offensive drive ended with a three-and-out, Westgate (9-3 overall) quickly struck when quarterback Brennan Landry (16-of-26, 319 yards, two TDs) hit Boutte on a 59-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 8:40 left in the opening quarter.

Boutte, who was double covered on the touchdown grab, said the touchdown got Westgate going.

"We made big plays," Boutte said. "We had the mindset of coming in, accomplishing our goals and putting the game away early."

Assumption coach Anthony Paine said Boutte – as well as Westgate’s entire offense – presented a tough challenge to stop on Friday.

"I can totally understand why he (Boutte) is ranked so highly in the state," Paine said. "He’s an impressive guy. He is as good as advertised."

Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said Boutte has made routine plays like that throughout his high school career.

"Kayshon is a special kid," Antoine said. "We felt like we had the favorable matchup, and we felt like we could take a shot with him. He was double covered on that play, and Kayshon just went out there and made a hell of a play. He got us out of binds a lot this year so hat’s off to him. Those type of guys will make those type of plays in playoff atmosphere. He definitely stepped up tonight."

The Mustangs answered back on their next drive.

After a 28-yard pass to Dorian Bailey, quarterback Sage Rivere (11-of-36, 161 yards) connected with Jaden Tyler (five catches, 73 yards) on a key 9-yard pass on fourth down. Running back Tyran Cassie punched it in on a 1-yard run for the touchdown. The extra point attempt failed, keeping Westgate on top 7-6 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ explosive offense (449 total yards) continued to move the ball with ease in the first quarter. Landry completed an 8-play, 70-yard touchdown drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to extend Westgate’s lead to 13-6 with 1:29 left in the first quarter. The extra point was blocked.

Assumption (308 total yards) was on the move again when Rivere hit Tyler on a 34-yard pass down to the Westgate 12, but the drive ended when Westgate defensive back Damarion Davis getting an interception at the Tigers’ 1-yard line with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, a 10-yard touchdown pass from Landry to freshman receiver Amaaz Eugene gave Westgate a 20-6 lead with 5:50 left in the second quarter.

Assumption looked to cut the deficit after a 39-yard pass from Rivere to Ra’Shaun Jarvis on its next possession, but once again, the turnover bug struck when Westgate recovered a fumble by Cassie at the Tigers’ 31 yard line.

Cassie, who had 24 carries for 73 yards, said the turnovers were a setback for the Mustangs.

"It was really tough," Cassie said. "We worked hard, but we just had too many mistakes."

In the second half, Assumption tried again to get points, moving the ball down to the Tigers’ 19 before Rivere threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to turn it over on downs with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

Westgate’s offense struck for the final time on an 18-yard pass from Landry to Boutte, making it 27-6 with 3:53 remaining.

The Tigers defense also got their second turnover when Derrick Williams intercepted a pass from Rivere in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Paine said the leaving points on the field and committing turnovers were costly on Friday.

"We did it (left points on the field) a couple of times and none bigger than the turnovers in their territory," Paine said. "Going against good teams, you can’t have those. We still had opportunities. We just couldn’t cash in. Hat’s off to them. They did a good job. They are an athletic team and well-coached. They have good schemes on both sides of the ball. They have playmakers to make plays."

Antoine said the Tigers played well in all three phases of the game. Running back Kevion Sophus had 11 carries for 65 yards for Westgate, and receiver Makholven Sonn had five catches for 61 yards.

"It’s a great win for our program," Antoine said. "We’ve played well on the road all year. We feel like we can play well on the road. We had to come out and execute. We made some big plays when we needed to make some big plays. We also played well defensively. I’m just proud of our effort. We came out here in a tough environment. We weathered through some things early, but I’m proud of our effort."

Westgate will now travel to play No. 2 Neville in Monroe during the Class 4A quarterfinals next week. It will be the Tigers’ first trip to the quarterfinals under Antoine.

"It feels good knowing that we’re going to the third-round," Boutte said. "It’s something we never did as a team before, so we knew we accomplished a great goal and we have to go back and bounce back even harder for next week’s game."

As for Assumption, its season ends at 10-2 overall.

"I’m proud of my kids and I’m proud of my seniors for the job they’ve done in their time here," Paine said. "It’s a tough pill to swallow, but in the end, it only works out for one team in this classification. I’m proud of the things we’ve accomplished. We would’ve liked to have seen it go farther but life will bite you sometimes."