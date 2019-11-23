BLOUNTSTOWN — With almost four minutes left in the third quarter, Blountstown safety Treven Smith raced from one end zone to the other with the interception in hand.

Just moments before, it looked like Taylor County would surely take a 10-point lead after the Bulldogs got a first down a yard short of the Blountstown end zone a few plays earlier.

After his big return, Smith turned around and saw the flags.

“That rallied us,” Blountstown coach Beau Johnson said. “Even though it didn’t count, that stopped their momentum I believe.”

A dead ball foul on the return did put Taylor County 18 yards from the end zone. The Bulldogs turned it over on downs two plays later. Blountstown scored 10 points on its next two possessions and hung on for a 27-21 victory over Taylor County on Friday night in the Region 2-1A finals.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Smith put the Tigers on his back in this one. The senior finished the game with 15 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

His first score came on a 63-yard carry on the very first play of the game. In the second half, he found the end zone at the end of a 91-yard run.

In between those scores, he found time to haul in the Tigers’ lone reception for a 26-yard touchdown.

“I’m like a one-legged dog out there that did a terrible job calling plays because I was caught off guard (after the injury to running back Alex Valdez)," Johnson said. ”And he bailed me out. … It’s gotta be one of the best games ever. I absolutely say it’s his best game ever because of the circumstances.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Taylor County was called for 18 penalties for a loss of 150 yards. Blountstown only lost 38 yards on four penalties.

QUOTABLE

“Losing Valdez early really messed with the game plan. … And I probably didn’t do a good job adjusting to that.”

- Johnson on the loss of running back Alex Valdez early in the first quarter. Valdez carried the ball 75 times before Friday night’s game for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Valdez did manage to record an interception just outside the Blountstown end zone before he was forced out of the game.

The end of Taylor County's first drive didn't go as planned pic.twitter.com/HZ9hvSJazn

— Tyler Waldrep (@tylerwaldrep) November 23, 2019

TURNING POINT

With less than 11 minutes left in the game, Johnson opted to let his field goal kicker Pola McCloud get a shot at redemption after he missed his lone extra point attempt at the beginning of the game.

Moments later, that decision, one Johnson said he made before the game even started, was validated when McCloud’s 28-yard attempt was successful.

“Pola has done a fantastic job for us,” Johnson said. “He’s missed some extra points and that looks iffy sometimes, but we practice it every week. … If it had been at the 13 I’m here to tell you I’d have went for it. Because that’s what we see and that’s what we work on.”

Had the ball been at the 13-yard line, McCloud’s kick probably wouldn’t have cleared the crossbar.

Tie game. pic.twitter.com/Nz94qddCcv

— Tyler Waldrep (@tylerwaldrep) November 23, 2019

Taylor County seemed to crumble under the pressure created by a tie game on its next two possessions.

The first miscue came on a high snap on what should have been a punt that resulted in a loss of 39 yards. Blountstown punched it in from a yard out on the next play.

Then on the third play of Taylor County’s next drive, Blountstown defensive back Kaiden Hatchett intercepted the Bulldogs on the Tigers’ 30-yard line.

“He’s the one that stepped in for Valdez. … Kaiden has done a great job for us all year blocking,” Johnson said. “These other kids get more catches than he gets. He just steady blocks, but he pays attention when our coaches are going over with the No. 2s in practice.”

UP NEXT

Blountstown will play Baker on Friday with a spot in the championship game on the line. The two teams last met at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Nov. 2 when Blountstown won 33-7 in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida League championship game.