Sometimes players just get lucky.

When North Dakota quarterback Nate Ketteringham fired a ball across the middle to Travis Toivonen in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s FCS playoff game at Nicholls, it was linebacker Allen Pittman who got a hand up to tip it into the air. Toivonen still had a chance to make the play but cornerback Jarius Monroe knocked him out of position, sending the ball glancing off his helmet and right into the hands of a waiting Kevin Moore III.

Other times, like when Moore knocked the ball loose at the 1-yard line with 15 seconds to play to beat Southeastern Louisiana and clinch the program’s back-to-back Southland Conference title, is simply a good player making a good play.

Only Moore doesn’t really see a difference between the two. To him, that "lucky" play against North Dakota was due to being in the right place at the right time, just like it was against SLU the week before.

"We prepare," Moore said. "At any given time any player on our defense could make that big play to change the game."

And no Colonels defender has been better this season at being in the right place at the right time than the first-year transfer out of Texas Tech.

The tip-drill interception against UND was his second pick of the season. The season-saving play against the Lions was his third forced fumble. He leads the team with 109 tackles, besting his next closest teammate by 17.

Moore was rewarded for his production by being named an All Southland first team selection in his first year in the league.

Nicholls didn’t have to replace too much from its 2018 team that reached the second round of the playoffs, but sliding Moore into the secondary has been a major factor in getting back there.

"These last couple weeks have just been about the team and us as a whole," Moore said, deflecting praise for himself. "We’re trying to win every time we step on the field."

Moore came to Nicholls from Texas Tech after graduating from Acadiana High in Lafayette where he was a 3-star recruit and the No. 59 player in the state, according to 247Sports. While with the Red Raiders, Moore played primarily on special teams and totaled 19 tackles.

Once he landed in Thibodaux this summer, Moore let opposing offenses know what they were in for earlier in the year when he recorded a pair of turnovers in a span of less than three minutes of game time against Prairie View A&M.

Nicholls was struggling to build momentum against the non-conference opponent, trailing 21-6 at halftime. But early in the third quarter Moore knocked the ball loose for a fumble, followed by an interception on the next drive. The Colonels scored touchdowns on both subsequent possessions and went on to win 42-35.

"He’s right where he’s supposed to be. Johnny on the spot," Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. "He makes plays in big times and in critical situations."

Nicholls will need Moore and the rest of the defense to have one of its best games of the year in order to stop No. 1 seed North Dakota State on Saturday.

The Bison are second in the nation with 493.4 yards per game and fourth with 40 points per game. The bulk of that production comes on the ground for NDSU, but quarterback Trey Lance is the most efficient in the FCS with 2,187 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 219 total attempts. He has no interceptions and is the second most accurate with a 68.9 completion percentage.

Fortunately Nicholls has plenty of experience with high-powered passing offenses this season after going up against 10 of the Top 50 units in the FCS.

The Colonels are No. 111 in passing defense with 270 yards allowed per game.

"You want to be the best, you have to beat the best," Colonels defensive lineman Sully Laiche said. "Right now, they say they (North Dakota State) are. So let’s get it."