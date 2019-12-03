Assumption High School junior boys basketball player Jaden Tyler continued his hot start to the season during a nondistrict game at Donaldsonville on Monday.

Tyler scored 28 points to lift the Mustangs to a 75-62 win over the Tigers.

Tyler is coming off a 29-point performance during Assumption’s season opening win over Varnado at the Dunham tournament on Dec. 2.

Jacoby Brown added 12 points for Assumption, and Laron Truehill scored 10 points.

Assumption improved to 2-0 overall this season, while Donaldsonville dropped to 2-3 overall.

MONDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

SOUTH TERREBONNE 67, SCI ACADEMY 22 (at Bourg, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Terrebonne — Ron Cox Jr. (22 points), Jermonte Smith (19 points).

Records: South Terrebonne (4-0 overall); Sci Academy (0-4 overall).

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 54, PHOENIX 49 (at Phoenix, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Houma Christian — Westyn Spry (24 points), Culan Hendrix (10 points), Conner Smith (nine points).

Records: Houma Christian (4-1 overall); Phoenix (4-5 overall)

MONDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 43, LUTCHER 30 (at Mathews, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche — Ali Rodriguez (17 points), Kourtne Lee (14 points)

Records: Central Lafourche (3-3 overall); Lutcher (0-3 overall)

WALKER 59, H.L. BOURGEOIS 39 (at Walker, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: H.L. Bourgeois — Enrea Bougere (15 points, five steals).

Records: Walker (5-2 overall); H.L. Bourgeois (1-2 overall).

ELLENDER 62, HAHNVILLE 61 (at Boutte, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Ellender —Asia Bates (13 points), Dayshia Brunett (13 points), Jamia Singleton (13 points), Jasi Jenkins (11 points),

Records: Ellender (4-0 overall); Hahnville (3-2 overall)

SOUTH TERREBONNE 59, SCI ACADEMY 41 (at Bourg, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Terrebonne — Allie Maddox (15 points), Corrin Melancon (nine points), Jermonae Smith (nine points), Maggie Portier (eight points).

Records: South Terrebonne (1-4 overall); Sci Academy (3-2 overall)

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 24, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 18 (at Houma, nondistrict game)

Records: CCA (2-2 overall); Family Christian (4-6 overall)