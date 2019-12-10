The Thibodaux boys soccer team tied Brusly 2-2 on Monday in nondistrict action from Brusly.

The Tigers got a goal each from Brodie Hendrix and Eder Gil Munoz and moved to 4-1-1 on the season.

Brusly moved to 1-0-1 overall.

MONDAY'S BOYS SOCCER CAPSULE

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 8, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 0

At Houma, the Terriers got two goals each from Luke Morvant and Brian Gramajo and a goal each from James Leaber, Chandler Rhodes, Jude Robichaux and Joshua Rotolo.

Vandebilt improved to 6-2-4 overall and Booker T. Washington fell to 0-2-1.

MONDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER CAPSULES

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 4, SACRED HEART OF NEW ORLEANS 0

At New Orleans, the Lady Terriers improved to 4-2-2 on the season and Sacred Heart fell to 1-3-1.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, BRUSLY 3

At Raceland, Rebecca Quick scored all three goals for CCA as the Lady Lions moved to 4-0-2 on the season. Brusly moved to 3-1-1.

CATHOLIC HIGH OF NEW IBERIA 3, HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2

At New Iberia, Koryn Barrett had a goal and an assist for the Lady Warriors, Amanda Bourgeois added a goal and Jillian Daigle had three saves in goal as Houma Christian fell to 3-2-1 overall and Catholic High of New Iberia fell to 4-2-1.