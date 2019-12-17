Round the Bay Relay/Ultra

The ninth annual Round the Bay Relay/Ultra is set for Dec. 28.

Registration for this 36.8-mile relay/ultra around Choctawhatchee Bay is now open. The event features six legs covering the roads around scenic Choctawhatchee Bay in Northwest Florida.

Relay registration can be done on active.com and ultra on ultrasignup.com.

Cost for the relay is $30 per runner and $50 for the ultra. Northwest Florida Track Club members get $5 off.

For more information about the event go to www.roundthebayrelayand ultra.com.

Youth Open Volleyball

The Destin Community Center will host youth open volleyball every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Children ages 10-14 years old are welcome. Fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

For additional information, call 654-5184.

Back Porch Jetty Run

The Back Porch Jetty Run, is set to hit the beach at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020.

The 5.8-mile race will begin and finish at The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House in Destin.

Entry fee is $25 until Dec. 26, late entry fee is $30.

This will be a “green” race, so there will not be any cups at the water stations. Runners will need to bring their own water bottles. Water will be available to refill bottles along the route.

For more information, contact Trey Horton at mgrbpdest@srgcorp.net.

This event will benefit the Feline Friends of Destin.

Men’s 3 on 3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3 on 3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.