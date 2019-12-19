BATON ROUGE — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's status for the college football playoffs is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week.

Tests are ongoing, Orgeron said, adding that he does not know the extent of Edwards-Helaire's injury and that he's "not sure that Clyde can play or can't play yet" when No. 1 LSU meets Oklahoma in the national semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

Edwards-Helaire is LSU's leading rusher with 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD.

While LSU is deep at running back, Edwards-Helaire has excelled in varaious roles, from pass-blocking and straight-on power running to catching passes out of the backfield.

"Clyde's so versatile, we might need three guys to do what he needs to do if he can't play," Orgeron said.

Orgeron says Edwards-Helaire is not practicing for now and will be re-evaluated after getting some rest.

The coach says the running back's injury was a non-contact injury and also called it "very unusual."

If LSU defeats Oklahoma, it would play for a national championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13 against the winner of the Fiesta Bowl, which matches second-seeded Ohio State against third-seeded Clemson.

LSU EARLY SIGNEES

Marlon Martinez OL 6-4 290 Freshman Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / St. Thomas Aquinas HS

Max Johnson QB 6-5 218 Freshman Watkinsville, Ga. / Oconee County HS

Elias Ricks CB 6-1 188 Freshman Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / IMG Academy

Antoine Sampah LB 6-2 210 Freshman Woodbridge, Va. / Woodbridge HS

Jaquelin Roy DL 6-4 293 Freshman Baton Rouge, La. / University Lab HS

Jacobian Guillory DL 6-2 337 Freshman Alexandria, La. / Alexandria Senior HS

Ali Gaye DL 6-7 260 Junior Edmonds, Wash. / Edmonds-Woodway HS

TJ Finley QB 6-6 257 Freshman Ponchatoula, La. / Ponchatoula HS

Marcus Dumervil OL 6-5 305 Freshman Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. / St. Thomas Aquinas HS

BJ Ojulari LB 6-3 227 Freshman Marietta, Ga. / Marietta HS

Koy Moore WR 6-2 172 Freshman Kenner, La. / Archbishop Rummel HS

Jordan Toles S 6-1 206 Freshman Baltimore, Md. / St. Frances Academy

Arik Gilbert ATH 6-6 250 Freshman Marietta, Ga. / Marietta HS

Phillip Webb LB 6-3 227 Freshman Buford, Ga. / Lanier HS

Xavier Hill OL 6-3 315 Freshman Olive Branch, Miss. / Olive Branch HS

Kole Taylor TE 6-7 229 Freshman Grand Junction, Colo. / Central HS

Kayshon Boutte WR 6-0 185 Freshman New Iberia, La. / Westgate HS

Eric Taylor DL 6-4 292 Freshman Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt-Trussville HS

Josh White LB 6-0 213 Freshman Houston, Texas / Cy Creek HS