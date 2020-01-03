Before the champagne bottles were uncorked and fireworks lit up the sky, several folks celebrated the last day of 2019 with a day of fishing on the Gulf of Mexico aboard some of Destin’s finest charters.

A group from Texas went fishing with Capt. Mike Graef and deckhand Carson Phillips on the Huntress. They pulled in mingo, white snapper and a gag grouper. It just so happened that Wednesday was not only the last day of the year, but the last day to catch a gag grouper. The next chance to get a grouper will be June 1.

Capt. Brantley Galloway of the Full Draw took a group from Milton and Flomaton out for a day of fishing. They got into what captains like to call an “amberine rally”. Once you snag an amberine there are usually more to follow and it happens quickly. Anyhow, they filled racks with amberine, mingo and white snapper.

Anglers fishing with Capt. Tommy Carter on the Blue Runner II brought in several flounder. Yes, you can catch flounder out in the Gulf, not just the bay or rivers. Flounder have to be 12 inches to keep and the bag limit is 10 per person.

Capt. Casey Godwin on the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit finished up 2019 with 63 lines in the water. They had a boat full of folks from locals to people from Iowa and Missouri. His anglers filled the stringers with mingo, white snapper and a few amberine.

Capt. John Gibson on the Gulf Breeze took a group out from Illinois on a six-hour trip. They loaded up the racks with mingo, white snapper and a few amberine as well. But it didn’t come easy, Gibson said.

Captain said they had to fight off the dolphin, aka ’Flipper,’ to get their fish.

“When they swim among the school of fish, it shuts the bite off,” Gibson said.

He said you have to run at least three miles to ditch the dolphin once they start feeding on your fish.

Despite ’Flipper,’ they managed to still fill the racks and have plenty of fish for dinner.

2019 may be over and done, but I’m thinking 2020 is going to be a great year to get hooked on fishing ... if you’re not already.

See you at the docks.