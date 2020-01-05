Arnold wrestler Justin Harvey hasn’t drunk a soda since his freshman year.

The senior rarely, if ever, even thinks about what it would be like to go get a cold Dr. Pepper or a root beer these days even though those were the things he missed the most when he first joined the team.

"Sometimes I’ll ask mom if I can have a sip of her drink and she won’t tell me that it’s soda," Harvey said. "And it’s so sweet that I’ll spit it out like it almost hurts."

RELATED: Border Wars features lauded field

Perhaps the most common resolutions made around this time of year revolve around eating healthier or losing weight, but today many of those new commitments will be tested by fast food signs, leftover sweets, and yes, soda. If anyone in Bay County knows this struggle, it’s the wrestlers.

Baked chicken, fruits, and vegetables are their staples. Some kids stick with those foods even on Christmas.

But for many wrestlers, the holidays bring a slight reprieve to their diet, though even the ones who allow themselves to indulge do so much less frequently than their peers.

RELATED: SoWal’s Pickren signs with Arizona State

For example, Mosley sophomore Nicholas Hejke ate some boneless wings on New Year’s Eve, two cookies, and one piece of Oreo pie over his entire winter break.

"It hits hard when you see everyone around you eating whatever they want," Hejke said.

What helps make it all bearable is the support he receives from his family.

RELATED: SoWal’s Nick named Wrestling Coach of the Year

"My family is pretty understanding. … It really affected their diets also," Hejke said.

His teammate Jaylon Griffin finds it helpful to focus on his goal of qualifying for the state finals when temptation strikes around the Christmas season.

"I don’t feel too left out because I know the food is always going to be there," the senior said.

Then there were other times over the last few weeks, like when his family was eating blueberry cobbler, that he just left the room to avoid temptation entirely. The senior still let himself indulge more than some of his peers in the county, especially when it came to sweet potato souffle.

He was able to eat a couple of scoops over the break without regret because most coaches in Bay County preach moderation when it comes to foods like that around the holidays. Smaller is nothing new for these kids.

They are taught to eat less of almost everything, even baked chicken. Arnold coach Wes Carlisle tells his wrestlers that portions should not be bigger than their hand.

While he’s at it, Carlisle encourages his team to eat complex carbs and snack on fruits often while avoiding fast food and limiting their sugar intake.

That’s about it, especially for kids new to the sport.

"You got to make it simple so kids can understand and commit to it," Carlisle said.

Arnold senior Spencer Korol broke his diet by eating both ham and chicken once. The third-year wrestler said avoiding more traditional forms of junk food like cakes and cookies was just an automatic response to him by this point. It was almost like muscle memory.

"You just subconsciously go, ’I shouldn’t eat that,’ and so you ignore it," Korol said.

While minimizing fat is important, it’s not the only benefit wrestlers noticed from their healthy diets. North Bay Haven junior Helmut vonKnoblauch said he doesn’t leave the dinner table feeling guilty anymore for overeating.

His teammate Ethan Cole didn’t notice it until his friends pointed out, but he walks around with his head up and doesn’t slouch as much.

"A lot more confidence and such," Cole said when asked how his diet helped him. "You carry yourself differently."