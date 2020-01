Nothing was getting past Jack Gautreaux on Saturday.

The Central Lafourche goal keeper provided the Trojans with a pair of clean sheets as they went on to win both games at the Elite De Louisiana Tournament at Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette.

The Trojans won the first game 1-0 over Southside behind Gautreaux’s eight saves and a goal from Miles Smith. Cole Grabert provided the assist.

In the second game Central Lafourche beat Catholic-New Iberia by another score of 1-0. This time Gautreaux had four saves while Dirk Savoie broke the tie with a score.

Central Lafourche is now 14-4-1 on the season.

SATURDAY'S BOYS SOCCER CAPSULES

E.D. White 2, Parkview Baptist 1 (at Baton Rouge, nondistrict mach)

Stat leaders: EDW - Caleb Slyvest (goal), Kade Folse (goal)

Records: EDW (9-5-1); PVB (12-3)

Acadiana 5, Terrebonne 1 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

Stat leaders: Terrebonne - Jacob Bruce (goal)

Records: Terrebonne (8-6-3); AHS (7-4-2)

Terrebonne 4, Comeaux 0 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

Stat leaders: Terrebonne - Dylan Cruse (goal), Graham Frank (goal), Ugalde Aitor (two goals), Lucas Fanguy (clean sheet)

Records: Terrebonne (9-6-3); CHS (1-12)

SATURDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER CAPSULES

Episcopal of Acadiana 4, Terrebonne 1 (at Lafayette, LYSA Elite Tournament)

Stat leaders: Gabby Champagne (goal), Sydney Valdez (four saves), KK Flores (six saves)

Records: Terrebonne (9-5-1); EoA (5-3)

Ascension Episcopal 3, Terrebonne 1 (at Lafayette, LYSA Elite Tournament)

Stat leaders: Terrebonne - Gabby Champagne (goal), Kya Odom (assist), Sydney Valdez (save), KK Flores (save)

Records: Terrebonne (9-6-1); AE (7-6-0)

Central Lafourche 0, Teurlings Catholic 0 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

St. Thomas More 1, Central Lafourche 0 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

Record: CLHS (10-3-4)

E.D. White Catholic 1, Southside 0 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

Stat leaders: EDW -- Abbie Robichaux (goal), Karlie Toups (six saves)

Records: EDW (3-10-2); SHS (3-4-3)

Lafayette 3, E.D. White 0 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

Stat leaders: Karlie Toups (13 saves)

E.D. White 3, Catholic-New Iberia 2 (at Lafayette, Elite De Louisiana Tournament)

Stat leaders: Abbie Robichaux (two goals), Jackie Robichaux (assist), Claire Naquin (goal), Karlie Toups (eight saves)