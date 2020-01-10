Arnold first-year coach Wes Carlisle praised his team’s effort throughout the tournament, which featured wins over Wewahitchka, Rocky Bayou Christian, and South Walton in the championship final.

Arnold came into Thursday night’s District 1-1A tournament as the top seed. By night’s end, the Marlins justified that designation by clinching their second consecutive district championship.

The win means the Marlins move into the regional round as a host team against District 2-1A runner-up Suwannee on Jan. 16.

Arnold first-year coach Wes Carlisle praised his team’s effort throughout the tournament, which featured wins over Wewahitchka, Rocky Bayou Christian, and South Walton in the championship final.

"We really stepped up and had the best performance I’ve seen out of our guys this year, especially as a team," he said. "Everybody on the team was focused, everybody performed well. I was very pleased and just really excited about how our guys did."

The Marlins opened with a 24-20 victory over Wewahitchka in a match that featured five forfeits and six double forfeits.

In the semifinal round, Arnold rolled over Rocky Bayou 66-18, getting match wins by Lucas Biddle, Will Ashby, John Starling, Nick Kendrick, Max Gaylord, and Alex Starling.

In the final against South Walton, Arnold got pinfall wins by Biddle over CJ Inman at 113 pounds, Kendrick over Judah McCoy at 152, Spencer Korol over Randall Yates at 126, Henlee Haynes over Dylan Garner at 182, Gaylord over John Lopez at 160, and Justin Harry over Nick Lee at 220.

Biddle’s victory was the one that clinched the title for the Marlins, though Carlisle said that it was Haynes’ win that started to turn the tables in his team’s favor.

"That kind of got the momentum going for us," he said. "It was one of those where we were kind of going back and forth with some of the matches, we had to give up a couple of forfeits, and her match was kind of a turning point in the standings. That was kind of the match that swung momentum in our favor."

Haynes and Harry both finished 3-0 in the tournament with two wins by forfeit, while Biddle went 3-0 with two match wins, and Korol 2-0 with one match victory. Kendrick was 2-0 with two match wins, as was Gaylord.

The Marlins will next take on Suwannee in the regional round, though a conflict with basketball means it will likely take place at South Walton instead of at Arnold High School.

With a win, Arnold would move on to face the winner of South Walton and Wakulla, with the winner of that matchup moving on to the Dual Wrestling State Championships in Kissimmee on Jan. 24-25.

The Marlins lost a close match against Suwannee earlier this season at the Keystone Invitational on Jan. 3-4, though they were missing some key wrestlers that resulted in forfeits.

"It will be interesting once we go in with a full lineup against Suwannee," Carlisle said. "It was within a match or two when we wrestled them in Jacksonville. We’ll have more of our guys in the lineup, so we hope that will be enough to turn the tide in our favor this time."

If Arnold is able to get through Suwannee, it will almost certainly be Wakulla waiting in the next round.

It was the War Eagles that ended the Marlins’ season in the second round last year and Carlisle said they are once again extremely formidable.

"Wakulla is one of the best teams that we’ve seen this year," he said. "To beat them we would have to have our ’A’ game and have some things go our way. They are very tough and very solid in every weight class."

Other District 1-1A results

Rocky Bayou 39, Bozeman 30

North Bay Haven 52, Rutherford 30

South Walton 66, Bay 18

South Walton 49, North Bay Haven 27