FORT WALTON BEACH — Winners of seven straight games, Fort Walton Beach had been the hottest girls basketball team in the area.

Coach Don Brown and the Choctaw Indians relished the opportunity to throw a little water on that fire, beating their crosstown rival 57-55 on Thursday night at the TeePee.

Junior Alexis Becker poured in a team-best 16 points with seven assists, sophomore Anissia Luton added 15 points and four assists and sophomore Kyla Abraham posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double with three blocks against a Viking team then ranked No. 3 in Class 5A by MaxPreps.

Choctaw (13-5 overall) added a 62-30 victory against Mosley on Friday night to give itself five straight and will next host Niceville at 6 p.m. Monday. The Indians have already beaten the Eagles (8-10) twice this season, winning 51-46 on Nov. 26 and 49-31 on Jan. 7.

Fort Walton Beach (14-4) will next host McGill-Toolen, ranked 11th overall in Alabama, at 4:30 p.m. Monday after playing West Florida on Saturday night.

South Walton 75, Walton 51

Behind Crystal King-Williamson’s game-high 31 points and Emma Hawk’s 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, coach Kevin Craig’s Seahawks improved to 9-6 on Friday evening.

Olivia McLaughlin added seven points, eight rebounds and five assists, Kaelyn Shelton had 10 points, five rebounds and Sydney Johnson chipped in eight points.

Up next, South Walton travels to take on Paxton (15-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Niceville 53, Crestview 42

Niceville senior Donovan Myers nailed five 3-pointers and posted a season-high 21 points in Friday nights win against the Bulldogs, while senior Jai May chipped in eight points, all from the free-throw line.

For Crestview (2-14), freshman Obian Howard led the way with 17 points, while senior Mason Cooper chipped in 13 points

Up next, Niceville (6-10) will travel to play Milton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after playing Laurel Hill on the road Saturday night, and Crestview will host Navarre (12-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rocky Bayou 1, Walton 0

Elyse Mallory notched the game’s lone goal for the Knights, who also got four saves from keeper Vanessa Jammer.

Up next, Rocky Bayou (5-7-1) will travel to Booker T. Washington ( 5-8-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Walton (1-14) will host Marianna at 4 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Rocky Bayou 7, Walton 2

Nic Ashworth scored three goals, JT Lupell scored two and Jackson Mallick and Zac Balthazar chipped in one goal each for the Knights, who move to 8-4.

Up next, Rocky Bayou will host Milton at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Walton (3-13-1) will host Marianna at 6 p.m. Wednesday.